The Supreme Court this week overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent that established a right to an abortion, making official what’s been widely known since an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion weeks ago. With the move, it hands the decision back to states, 26 of which are considered likely to ban the procedure. Accordingly, more than a quarter of the nation’s abortion clinics are expected to shut their doors in the coming weeks, as the effects of the massive ruling play out. But the exact way states and clinics will proceed remains to be seen.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO