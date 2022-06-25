ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Weekend heats up across the Hudson Valley with temperatures near 90

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

NOW: A few isolated showers are possible tonight otherwise partly cloudy and mild.

NEXT: Heating up with added humidity for the first weekend of summer!

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be hot and humid this weekend before a cold front approaches Monday with a chance for scattered showers.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY: More sunshine with a little humidity. Highs around 90. Lows around 67.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Expect more humidity to build through the day and the day feeling very summery. Highs around 92. Lows around 68.

MONDAY: A cold front approaches, kicking off scattered showers through much of the day with an isolated chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 79. Lows around 58.

WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers expected across NYC Monday

NEXT - WEATHER TO WATCH: A few showers and a downpour or two likely midday Monday. NOT expected to be severe. NEXT: Calm and beautiful weather midweek with plenty of sun and highs on either side of 80. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says New York City will see...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WATCH: Tractor-trailer carrying fireworks catches fire, ignites fireworks on I-287

A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire Sunday, igniting the fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 South in Bridgewater. New Jersey State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over around 10:30 p.m. after apparently noticing the tire of a dolly he had on his trailer was on fire. The cause of that is still unknown.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
