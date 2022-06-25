Weekend heats up across the Hudson Valley with temperatures near 90

NOW: A few isolated showers are possible tonight otherwise partly cloudy and mild.

NEXT: Heating up with added humidity for the first weekend of summer!

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be hot and humid this weekend before a cold front approaches Monday with a chance for scattered showers.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY: More sunshine with a little humidity. Highs around 90. Lows around 67.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Expect more humidity to build through the day and the day feeling very summery. Highs around 92. Lows around 68.

MONDAY: A cold front approaches, kicking off scattered showers through much of the day with an isolated chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 79. Lows around 58.