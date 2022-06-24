Gators impress this 4-star OT on mid-week official visit

Florida football played host to four-star offensive lineman Lucas Simmons over the week for an official visit. He left town on Thursday with an extremely favorable opinion of the university, according to 247Sports.

“It was really really really really good,” Simmons said. “I was really excited about this visit. It was a mid-week visit, so I knew going in it was going to be different.”

Simmons got to see the day-to-day activities of players that weekend visitors don’t always get to witness. He thought it was a unique experience that gave him some new things to consider despite visiting the campus several times in the past. Simmons’ parents were also able to make the trip all the way from Sweden for their first time in the Swamp.

Acknowledging his heritage was another good move by the UF staff. Simmons enjoyed Swedish treats left in his hotel room for him and took a photo shoot with the flag. Although they’re small gestures, they are ones that are appreciated by the 6-foot-7-inch, 300-pound recruit.

Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton got to spend some time with Simmons, and that relationship is developing nicely. Simmons says he can expect fairness and respect from them and knows that there’s plenty of work to do before his SEC size translates to SEC playing time.

Simmons’ other official visits have been to Oklahoma State,

and USC. Florida State will get him over the weekend for the final OV, and then it’s time to think things over before making a decision. Having his parents there along for the ride will make things even easier. A mid-July decision is what he expects at this point.

The 247Sports composite ranks Simmons as the No. 107 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and at No. 13 among offensive tackles in the group.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!