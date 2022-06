Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mower County authorities say a Rochester man was responsible for a "shelter in place" advisory in Lyle Friday afternoon. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the situation started with an armed robbery at an Austin convenience store around 1:50 p.m. A news release says an off-duty Austin police officer was driving by the business and noticed a vehicle that was parked nearby matched the description of a car tied to a robbery at a liquor store earlier in the week. The officer informed the Mower County dispatch center about the vehicle at the same time an employee of the convenience store was calling in to report a robbery at knifepoint.

LYLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO