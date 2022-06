Rage Against The Machine have shared a statement about the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending the right to an abortion in America after nearly 50 years. “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the band shared on their social-media accounts and Tom Morello’s personal accounts. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class, and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

