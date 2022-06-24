ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Officials with the Jackson abortion clinic to hold press conference

By WLBT.com Staff
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson abortion clinic...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Jackson clinic files lawsuit to block Mississippi trigger law banning abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson healthcare provider has filed a lawsuit to block Mississippi’s trigger law that would ban abortion statewide. The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in the state, filed a lawsuit Monday in Hinds County Chancery Court to prevent the state from enforcing it’s trigger ban, which would prohibit nearly all abortions in Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy