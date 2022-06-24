Officials with the Jackson abortion clinic to hold press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson healthcare provider has filed a lawsuit to block Mississippi’s trigger law that would ban abortion statewide. The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in the state, filed a lawsuit Monday in Hinds County Chancery Court to prevent the state from enforcing it’s trigger ban, which would prohibit nearly all abortions in Mississippi.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - P. Diddy has pledged to donate $1 million to both Howard University and Jackson State University. The announcement came Sunday night at the BET Awards as Sean “Diddy” Combs accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award. Before leaving the stage, Combs stated his intention to donate...
Comments / 0