Days of Our Lives Set Up Lani and Eli’s Exits and Added a Few More Wrinkles to Abigail’s Murder

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was one of the most balanced weeks we’ve gotten in ages as the show touched on almost all its current plots. That meant we had to take the good — Lani’s dramatic confession — with the bad. I’m looking at you, Jan!. First...

soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 3

SheKnows

Here’s Why Days of Our Lives Is Killing Off Marci Miller’s Abby — and Who’s Returning in the Wake of the Tragedy

We’d heard rumblings for some time, and now we know that sadly, they weren’t just idle chatter: Days of Our Lives really is killing off Marci Miller as Abby. “For us and for the audience, it’s always heartbreaking for a character to die, because we love these characters,” headwriter Ron Carlivati tells Soap Opera Digest. “Even though they’re fictional, it hurts anytime we kill somebody.”
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Who Killed Abigail?

A shocking death rocks Salem to its core in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! And as her loved ones mourn her passing, the big question is: Who killed Abigail?. “Don’t you die on me, Abby!” Chad shouted when he found his beloved wife lying stabbed in their bed, blood everywhere. “Abby, don’t you die on me, okay?!” As her life ebbs away, Abigail manages to get a few words out. “Take care of the kids,” she begs.
SALEM, NY
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Alum Is Ready for a Salem Comeback — and an Unspeakable Tragedy Might Just Make Her Timing Perfect

Rumors have been swirling for some time now about Abigail’s death on Days of Our Lives, and sadly, we just got confirmation that it’s true! After this week, the list of possible suspects is growing between Gwen, Leo and even Lucas. And Susan’s warning to Abigail that “curiosity kills the cat” on Thursday’s episode seemed to just about seal the deal.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: What Happens Next Will Leave the Newmans ‘in Complete Shock’

“There’s only one way” for Victoria to get what she wants, says her portrayer. The week of June 6 promises to be a doozy on The Young and the Restless. Victoria not only lights into her father for orchestrating the restraining order that removes Ashland from the life of former son Harrison, but according to Soap Opera Digest, she reveals to her family that she’s reuniting with the Locke Ness Monster.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Billy Flynn Opens up About Marci Miller’s Exit From DAYS OF OUR LIVES

When Abigail was murdered on DAYS OF OUR LIVES, viewers weren’t the only ones shocked — Billy Flynn (Chad) was just as startled when he first learned of his TV wife’s fate. “I didn’t think they were going to do [that] to Abigail,” he admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “That being said, I think it’s the only way to do it moving forward. You can’t just keep writing her off. I would rather have them do this than continue to make her go crazy and torture her in all these crazy ways.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Only Weeks After He ‘Died,’ Days of Our Lives Sends Lucas Adams’ Tripp Packing

A death is about to rock Salem to its core and there will be a few exits along the way as things heat up this summer, including Days of Our Lives actor Lucas Adams, as first reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, who has wrapped up filming at the NBC soap. Viewers will watch as Tripp says goodbye to his family and heads off to live in Seattle with his half siblings, Stephanie and Joey.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List

It’s the night recognizing excellence daytime television programming, and heading into the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, some shows have already picked up wins. The Young and the Restless led nominees with 18, followed by General Hospital (with 17) and Days of Our Lives (with 11). Prior to the categories announced on June 24, The Young and the Restless had already picked up two wins, at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18. (The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner that night, with five.)
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Esme’s Downfall on General Hospital Finally Appears Imminent but We Suspect a Twist Coming — Plus, Britt’s GIF Won the Week

Another week in Port Charles and it felt like General Hospital was serving up far too many of their second-tier storylines. With the truth about Marshall out, it seems it’s going to lead to another revelation. Spinelli is definitely behind Society Setups, but does anyone care? Dex working for Michael was an interesting twist, but it’s still a rehashed storyline. Finally, Britt going viral definitely stole the week.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Victoria’s Grand Plan May Leave [Spoiler] Reeling Along With the Newmans

Bow to the queen: *This* move would certainly qualify as the “statement of a lifetime.”. After cutting ties almost completely with her family — and the family business — Young & Restless’ Victoria is set to make the ‘statement of a lifetime’ when she holds a press conference… presumably about her new venture. She alludes to taking revenge on those who have doubted her, and notes that everyone in the Newman clan has fallen into that category at one point or another. But who else might she have it in for?! We think we have an idea…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: Allie’s Decision Will Explode the Show’s Most Tangled Love Quadrangle

The demon is gone, but Johnny’s twin sister is still having a devil of a time choosing the partner she wants. Geometry class is now in session! The week of June 6, Days of Our Lives’ Allie will all but feel those sands falling through the hourglass, as if they were imploring her to choose, choose already between Chanel and Tripp. But that’s a bit like asking someone to decide whether they only want cake or ice cream — it’s impossible!
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Peter Reckell Shares His Plans for the Future at Days of Our Lives

Believe it or not, though it seems like we’ve been waiting for ages to see Bo and Hope reunite in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, it’s actually only been a couple short months — if that! We got our tease of Bo when he showed up as a ghost to help thwart Satan’s plans, but we’re still a little over a month away until the Peacock spinoff brings him back for more.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Big Oopsie General Hospital Is Making — and Why We’re Totally OK With It

So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
