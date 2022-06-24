ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Freedom Fest plans announced

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtapK_0gLLlpsl00

WELLEN PARK - North Port officials released a traffic plan for the city's annual Freedom Festival.

The event will be start at 5 p.m. July 4 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway.

“We all want a Fourth of July holiday to remember,” North Port Parks &amp; Recreation's Laura Ansel stated in a news release. “Let’s plan ahead, make smart decisions on the road, and have a fantastic time making memories with family and friends.”

Parking will be free, but carpools are encouraged.

"Be prepared for slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park, slow and safe is the motto of the day," the news release stated.

Along with music and food, a fireworks show should start at 9 p.m., weather permitting, it stated. It should last about 30 minutes.

American Irrigation, Wharton-Smith, Inc., Frontier, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, Renewal by Andersen, and Worksite, LLC are main sponsors.

"We would also like to thank our in-kind sponsors and community partners: Caddy Carts, Clara's Clubhouse, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the Daily Sun, Spectrum Superstars, Sunbelt Rentals, Valida Hair Salon, and WKDW 97.5 FM."

To receive safety and event-related messages about the festival, text FREEDOM2022 to 888-777.

More information can be found at CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Dog bar in Sarasota's Rosemary District to open in October

Key takeaway: After a year of searching for the right location, Mindy Kauffman and Bobby Boivin purchased a property in Downtown Sarasota for $1.35 million to be the future location of Boo's Ice House and Dog Bar. Core challenge: Sifting through zoning to accommodate an indoor/outdoor dog bar. What's next:...
Mysuncoast.com

6th Annual Art Shiver Memorial Fishing Tournament Returns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sixth annual Big Art Memorial Fishing Tournament is back this weekend with fishermen and women from all over the area casting their reels all to help families on the Suncoast. Peter Smith, one of the contestants, showed ABC7 a video of one his team’s catches,...
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airport, college land $5.5M in funding for aviation training school

Key takeaway: With $5.5 million from the state budget, an aviation maintenance school at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is coming together. School should help address a major shortage of aircraft mechanics and service technicians statewide. Core challenge: Finding and recruiting students who seek an alternative to college but still aim...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Construction begins on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. traffic signal at Balmoral/Water Lily

Drivers who count on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard as their major thoroughfare are about to experience some inconveniences over the next year or more. Construction to put a signal light at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard's intersection with Balmoral Woods Boulevard and Water Lily Way is scheduled to begin this week and is expected to take about 13 months to run through late July 2023.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Emergency dredge work to begin soon on Longboat Key

Long-awaited emergency dredging work to reopen Longboat Key’s Canal 1A near Greer Island will prompt the immediate closure to the public of the beach east of Longboat Pass Bridge for three weeks, town officials said in a news release on Monday. The town holds permits from federal and state...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
kolomkobir.com

$6.495 million Sarasota home going to auction without reserve

Sarasota A luxury waterfront home listed for sale at $6.495 million is going to auction at no reserve. Elite Auctions recently announced the auction of the home at 3731 Indian Beach Place in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community a few blocks south of University Parkway. The auction is set for July 9.
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix set for July 1-3

SARASOTA, Fla. — The P1 Offshore Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix 2022 will return on the weekend of July 1-3, the international marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1 announced in a news release on Friday. The historic and one of the city's longest-running events helps create millions of dollars to form...
SARASOTA, FL
multihousingnews.com

Tampa Manufactured Housing Community Changes Hands for $12M

Legacy Communities acquired Country Villa Estates using a loan originated by BDS Capital. HARRI5 has brokered the sale of Country Villa Estates, a 130-site manufactured housing community in Riverview, Fla. Public records show Legacy Communities acquired the over 55 property for $12.1 million from a local private investor. The entire acquisition was financed through a loan originated by BDS Capital.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Freedom Fest#American Irrigation#Wharton Smith Inc#Frontier#Llc#The Daily Sun#Freedom2022
businessobserverfl.com

Luxury Sarasota complex hits 50% mark in sales

One Park Sarasota, an 18-story luxury condo development on the city’s waterfront, has opened a new sales gallery after having sold 50% of its units. The gallery, run by Coldwell Banker Realty, is at 20 N. Lemon Ave. A spokesperson for the property did not respond to an email asking what the 50% mark translated into in dollars. In February, developers said sales in the first three months had topped $150 million.
SARASOTA, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sarasotanewsleader.com

About 1,000 gallons of raw sewage spills just east of Honore Avenue, near Urfer Family Park

County staff able to recover approximately 500 gallons. On the morning of June 18, approximately 1,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed from a manhole onto the pavement and into a nearby stormwater pond in the area of 5338 Crestlake Blvd. in Sarasota, county staff has reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
Mysuncoast.com

Missing endangered adult may be in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Charlotte County say that they have reason to believe that a missing endangered woman may be in North Port. Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen June 21 at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Late afternoon storms a chance of a tropical storm next week (Far south of the Suncoast!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday afternoon, especially late in the day, will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms. Saturday’s storms were minimal with no rain for Sarasota or Bradenton. But North Port received over 2 inches, Port Charlotte 0.71″ and Arcadia 0.21″. Sunday could bring more widespread storms. Everyday for the coming week afternoon storms are possible. Storm chances go down again for the work week, only to pick up again for the coming weekend. Yes, that’s the 4th of July weekend and the chance for afternoon/evening storms is higher again.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes hospital district conversion bill

Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB 1260. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that would have set up a process for independent hospital districts to convert into private nonprofit entities. Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB...
FORT MYERS, FL
MedPage Today

HCA Healthcare Facing More Litigation, This Time in Florida

HCA Healthcare is facing federal antitrust litigation in Florida after a group of doctors from an orthopedic surgical practice in Sarasota filed suit against the sprawling healthcare system earlier this year. Location 24 -- a limited liability company (LLC) comprised of a dozen doctors who are part of the Kennedy...
SARASOTA, FL
Venice Gondolier

Venice Gondolier

Venice, FL
440
Followers
360
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Publishes twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday) in Sarasota County.

 https://yoursun.com/venice

Comments / 0

Community Policy