Freedom Fest plans announced

WELLEN PARK - North Port officials released a traffic plan for the city's annual Freedom Festival.

The event will be start at 5 p.m. July 4 at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway.

“We all want a Fourth of July holiday to remember,” North Port Parks & Recreation's Laura Ansel stated in a news release. “Let’s plan ahead, make smart decisions on the road, and have a fantastic time making memories with family and friends.”

Parking will be free, but carpools are encouraged.

"Be prepared for slow-moving traffic as you enter and exit the park, slow and safe is the motto of the day," the news release stated.

Along with music and food, a fireworks show should start at 9 p.m., weather permitting, it stated. It should last about 30 minutes.

American Irrigation, Wharton-Smith, Inc., Frontier, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, Renewal by Andersen, and Worksite, LLC are main sponsors.

"We would also like to thank our in-kind sponsors and community partners: Caddy Carts, Clara's Clubhouse, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the Daily Sun, Spectrum Superstars, Sunbelt Rentals, Valida Hair Salon, and WKDW 97.5 FM."

To receive safety and event-related messages about the festival, text FREEDOM2022 to 888-777.

More information can be found at CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival.