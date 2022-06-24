Police take armed suspects at business in Hutchinson into custody

Police in Hutchinson took two men into custody Friday afternoon when they were reported to be threatening an employee with guns inside a local business. Officers were called to Adams Street Automotive at 528 North Adams around 3:20 p.m. they took a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old man into custody. Police said the two were armed with handguns and they were involved in an argument with the owner of the business. No one was hurt during the incident.

