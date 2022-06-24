ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave – “My 24th Birthday”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2017, when he was still a rising teenage UK rapper with a Drake...

www.stereogum.com

Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dies at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor best known for roles on ABC's The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, has died at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement on Friday. No cause of death has been determined yet. A funeral service is scheduled for June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Drake
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
Stereogum

Jane Remover – “Royal Blue Walls” & “Cage Girl”

Jane Remover is the new creative alias of the young New Jersey artist formerly known as dltzk. After last month’s release of the mashup album Dariacore 3 under the name leroy, they’re launching their next phase today with a pair of songs called “Royal Blue Walls” and “Cage Girl.” The former is a six-minute epic steeped in ’90s alt-rock, shoegaze, and bedroom pop. The latter, which has been on SoundCloud for a while but is getting its official release today, is a more low-key permutation of similar vibes and textures. Both songs are quite good, and you can find them below along with some words from Jane.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum

Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version Of Abortion Rights Song “Sally’s Pigeons”

Cyndi Lauper has shared a new version of her 1993 song “Sally’s Pigeons” in response to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending the right to an abortion in America after nearly 50 years. “Sally’s Pigeons” was originally inspired by a friend of Lauper’s who received a back-alley abortion after becoming pregnant and died as a result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Stereogum

Lil Nas X Expands Upon BET Awards Beef: “It Didn’t Start With This Year’s Nominations”

Last Friday, Lil Nas X released a new single, “Late To The Party,” which includes the refrain “Fuck BET.” It’s the result of a beef with the BET Awards show, which aired on Sunday night and for which Lil Nas X was not nominated. When the nominations were announced a few weeks ago, Lil Nas X expressed his disappointment with the network: “how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people?” he tweeted at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Fiona Apple Shares Message In Response To Roe V. Wade Reversal

On Friday, the Supreme Court reversed Roe V. Wade, ending the right to an abortion in all 50 states after nearly 50 years. Naturally, a great many musicians are upset and furious and scared about this, any many have already made statements to that effect. Fiona Apple has now joined that list.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Tracii Guns Played An Entire L.A. Guns Show From Backstage Bathroom

Tracii Guns, the co-founder of the ’80s glam-metal group L.A. Guns, performed an entire show from a backstage bathroom in Plano, TX last week. As Blabbermouth points out, the venue rigged the bathroom so that he could hear and perform with his bandmates that were out on stage. “A...
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

