Dave – “My 24th Birthday”

Jane Remover is the new creative alias of the young New Jersey artist formerly known as dltzk. After last month’s release of the mashup album Dariacore 3 under the name leroy, they’re launching their next phase today with a pair of songs called “Royal Blue Walls” and “Cage Girl.” The former is a six-minute epic steeped in ’90s alt-rock, shoegaze, and bedroom pop. The latter, which has been on SoundCloud for a while but is getting its official release today, is a more low-key permutation of similar vibes and textures. Both songs are quite good, and you can find them below along with some words from Jane.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO