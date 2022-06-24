History Center to offer free admittance

“History should be accessible to everyone,” said Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of the Steele County Historical Society.

This mantra, as well as a life-long dream and passion is part of what allowed the History Center to remove admission fees beginning July 1.

“The society looked at the situation and determined that we wanted to move in a direction that allowed for more inclusion in a way to better serve the community” Hinrichsen said. “Free entry to museums has been a passion of mine since my days in graduate school, and I am glad that we are able to make this a reality for the Steele County community.”

Currently, the admission fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The History Center will remove this fee and transition to a donation base next month, with boxes set up at all entrances to the center.

“Admission is not a major source of income, so we don’t anticipate a major impact on the museum,” Hinrichsen said. “Plus, as we’ve seen with the Orphanage Museum and other donation based organizations, people often donate more than the cost of admission, and that can equal out over the people who aren’t able to donate.”

Since making the official announcement only a few days ago, Hinrichsen said he has already received plenty of positive feedback from the community. He recalled one woman who homeschools her five children being incredibly thankful because now she will have the opportunity to bring her children to the museum to see the exhibits more often as part of their schooling.

“That’s really the goal,” he said. “We want to break down any barriers that have kept people away and ensure everything the History Center has to offer is accessible to everyone.”

Ensuring inclusivity has been one of the major efforts of the Historical Society as of late. Along with the addition of translation units to allow non-english speaking guests the ability to utilize the center, a digital component was also recently added allowing those who may not live in the community or access to means of travel can still tour the History Center, Village of Yesteryear and soon the Orphanage Museum from the comfort of their own homes with a virtual tour.

“I want our organization to be the one that the entire community feels welcome at and can come to,” Hinrichsen said. “I hope that by removing entrance fees that we can remove yet another barrier that may keep people from coming and experiencing what we have to offer.”

He hopes more people will be encouraged to stop by the museum more often and see all of the exhibits as they come.

“Steele County really has such a rich history and my hope is that people will be better served and will able to gain a sense of pride with the information provided and exhibits and artifacts we have,” he said.

Guided tours will still be charged a small fee because of the training and knowledge of the guides. Private and guided tours can last upwards of three hours, and the society felt that still warranted a fee.

Guided tours of any of the three locations can be set up by appointment. Village of Yesteryear tours are given every Tuesday through Sunday at 1:30 p.m. through September.