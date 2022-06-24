ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Victim of suspected hit-and-run actually died by suicide

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Upon further investigation of a suspected hit-and-run death in Santa Barbara on Monday, California Highway Patrol officials have deemed that the victim actually died by suicide. Authorities originally...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

Santa Maria using aerial technology to combat use of illegal fireworks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria is using state-of-the art aerial technology to help combat the use of illegal fireworks. "The fire department, in conjunction with the city manager's office, in conjunction with city council, has opted to take a more aggressive approach using a high altitude aircraft," said Fire Chief Todd Tuggle.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Part of PCH in Malibu temporarily shut down due to crash

All eastbound lanes on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were closed north of Nicholas Canyon Beach due to a crash for about an hour and a half, according to Malibu officials Sunday. The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. By 6:03 p.m., the closed lanes were cleared and reopened,...
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to celebrate Summer Solstice.  Dancers in the iconic solstice parade energized the crowd with their vibrant outfits and magnetic charm.  "We always shine, and we're just glad to share it today with everybody else," says dancer Ananya Kepper. "I had the greatest The post Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#California Highway Patrol#Violent Crime#Http Www Profit97 Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy