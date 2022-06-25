ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer weekend! Plenty of sunshine, temps rise into the 90s

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7nld_0gLLQ4SE00

The first official weekend of the summer will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 90s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the weekend will be hot, but it won’t the Garden State won’t see any record-breaking heat. New Jersey residents should use plenty of sunscreen if they are out and about this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GDME_0gLLQ4SE00

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s for the weekend. Risk of thunderstorms for Monday. Temperatures cool slightly for the start of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN3TO_0gLLQ4SE00

OVERNIGHT: Many clear skies, temperatures cooling to the upper-60s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs in the low-90s. Skies remain clear overnight, with temperatures cooling into the mid-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNyP5_0gLLQ4SE00

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies, with some clouds. Daytime highs again around 90 degrees. Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s.

MONDAY: Overcast skies, with some rain showers. Thunderstorms are a possibility throughout the day. Daytime highs around 82 degrees. Rain may continue into the evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures cool to the upper-60s.

TUESDAY: Intervals of sun and clouds, with daytime highs around 80 degrees. Overnight lows around 61.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL5X6_0gLLQ4SE00

Comments / 0

