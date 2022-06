SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large crowd of protestors having their voices heard, very upset with the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday overturning Roe V. Wade. “We’re not going to let this go down quietly, if they believe we’re just going to sit at home, we’re not going to do anything, they’re wrong,” said Sarah Parker, President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida. “This is a muddy step on our constitution, our rights and our bodily autonomy and we’re not going to take this one sitting down.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO