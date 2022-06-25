Hazy, hot and humid for the first weekend of summer in Connecticut

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be fair and muggy. Saturday will be hazy, hot and humid - but dry with no threat of rain.

NEXT: Sunday stays hazy, hot and humid along with dry conditions, although Monday will feature some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing as we go through the day. Cooler and less humid Tuesday and Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Fair skies and muggy. Low of 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High of 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High of 87.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 79.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 80.