Behind Viral Videos

YouTuber unknowingly asks former Planned Parenthood president and grandson of founder about abortion access

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A YouTuber has shared the response he received after he unwittingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade .

On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City-based filmmaker and influencer who goes by the username @karimjovian on TikTok, filmed himself asking New Yorkers their thoughts on abortion .

In a video posted to TikTok and YouTube, the YouTuber revealed that one of the New Yorkers he approached happened to be Alexander Sanger, who has dedicated his life to continuing his grandmother’s dedication to reproductive rights as both the former chair of the International Planned Parenthood Council and the former president of Planned Parenthood New York.

“So we’re here in New York City asking people their thoughts on abortion since they’re trying to make it illegal. So, what are your thoughts?” Jovian began as he approached Sanger and his wife Jeannette Watson. In response, Sanger asked the YouTuber: “Do you know who you are interviewing?”

The question appeared to momentarily stump Jovian, who admitted that he did not before apologising, at which point Sanger introduced himself.

“I’m Alexander Sanger. I’m the former president of Planned Parenthood of New York. My grandmother was Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood,” Sanger said.

After Jovian admitted that he hadn’t recognised Sanger, Watson acknowledged the unlikeliness of the YouTuber being able to recognise the reproductive rights activist. “Why would you know that? There was no way you would recognise [him],” she said. “But it’s just funny.”

#plannedparenthood #abortion #abortionrights #abortionban

Watson then admitted to Jovian that, when she was pregnant, she questioned whether she could have an abortion, noting that she concluded it would be a “very difficult thing to do”.

Sanger then weighed in on the topic, telling the influencer “you cannot make abortion go away by criminalising it, all you do is make it unsafe”.

“You put women at risk. Poor women, women of colour, women who don’t have the advantages of middle class, wealthy women to travel somewhere and get an abortion,” Sanger continued. “It’s discriminatory, it’s unfair, it’s unsafe, and, to me, it’s just a total outrage against women.”

“It’s a woman’s choice,” Watson added.

The clip of Jovian’s accidental interview with the 74-year-old reproductive rights advocate has since gone viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 11.1m times.

“You really found the perfect person to interview!” one viewer wrote, while another said: “This is amazing.”

The video also prompted many viewers to joke that the interview provided Sanger the perfect opportunity to pose the question: “Do you know who I am?”

“This is the most appropriate time ever to ask: ‘Do you know who I am,’” one person wrote, while someone else said: “The only ‘do you know who I am’ I’ll allow.”

One viewer summed up the serendipitous encounter: “Wow. This is outstanding. Talk about chills.”

Speaking to The Independent , Jovian confirmed that the chance encounter with Sanger was unplanned, telling us: “This was in no way planned, we just ran into him in the park and didn’t even know who he was. I assume it is even hard to get in contact with them to set up such a thing. I’m very grateful for it though.”

According to the influencer, the situation was especially exciting because he and his team had decided to wrap up interviews for the day before he saw the couple approaching - at which point he decided to do one more interview.  “Went and asked if they can be a part of the interview and then history was made,” he said, adding that he was “so surprised and happy” that the odds were “in [his] favour that day” and that he was able to ask Sanger, “the perfect person to interview,” about the topic.

As for Sanger and Watson’s responses, Jovian said the “words they shared were powerful” and that he hopes the conversation “helps empower women”.

Sanger later posted the interview on his own Twitter account. On Friday, he also shared a throwback photo of himself advocating for reproductive rights when he was younger. “Been fighting for choice a long time and not stopping now!” he wrote.

Sanger’s grandmother, a nurse, sex educator, and women’s health advocate, opened America’s first birth control clinic in Brownsville, Brooklyn, in 1916. While Planned Parenthood has since denounced its founder’s beliefs in eugenics, the organisation acknowledges that it was Margaret’s advocacy that helped begin the movement for reproductive rights in the US and the invention of the birth control pill.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, thus reversing the constitutional right to abortion under the landmark 1973 ruling and allowing individual states to decide whether to ban abortion.

You can find a list of abortion funds and pro-choice organisations to donate to and support here .

Barbie from TX
6d ago

Lets be clear: Abortion is NOT “reproductive rights”. By the time a woman considers abortion, reproduction has already occurred. Abortion then would kill the prenatal baby that has been reproduced. Abortion is wrong because it kills a prenatal human being. Abortion literally = a dead baby.

482
Josh Moss
6d ago

So you interviewed the grandson of a highly racist and very sick woman and this is news, good news????? Margaret Sanger started Planned Parenthood to control the monitory population in this country, specifically African Americans. This is a historical fact based on her own words! Why are you celebrating racist who are willing to kill someone simply based on their skin color????

365
Staci Fields
6d ago

this article said "trying to make abortion illegal" but that's not true it gives the states back the decision to decide. which I'm sure some will try to make it illegal and others won't but this ruling is not making it illegal.

168
Margaret Sanger
Mic

Conservatives love to paint adoption as the solution to abortion. Adoptees aren’t buying it.

Ever since the Supreme Court made abortion access a federally protected right in 1973, conservatives have attacked Roe v. Wade. Narrative control has been key to anti-abortion movements, including the re-defining of its supporters as “pro-life.” Anti-abortion activists paint themselves as “saving” kids, and they frame privatized adoption as abortion’s ethical alternative. But as Roe teeters on the edge, adoptees and family separation activists are disrupting this conservative narrative — and they’re doing it in a very personal way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘A complete disgrace’: Anger as congressional candidate says she doubts women get pregnant from rape

The Republican candidate running in Virginia’s seventh congressional district has come under fire for suggesting that women are less likely to become pregnant from rape. Yesli Vega is campaigning to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger. She was asked about her stance on abortion while campaigning last month, audio obtained by Axios shows. Before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, the Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy was asked during a campaign stop in Stafford County what she thinks Congress should do if the ruling was to be overturned. She said she supports new restrictions on the state...
VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Calls SCOTUS Ruling On NY Concealed Carry Law Is A ‘Middle Finger’

Whoopi Goldberg called the Supreme Court decision overturning a New York gun control law a “middle finger” to the Empire State, shortly after the ruling came in on Thursday, June 23. The View co-hosts were discussing a recent Supreme Court decision, which passed 6-3, that struck down a New York law, which required people to show “proper cause” in order to concealed carry a gun outside of their home. The ruling overturned laws in eight states and Washington D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

