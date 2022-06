HONOLULU (KITV4) - Gun advocates gathered in downtown Honolulu to support the Supreme Court's ruling on a firearms law in New York. "We have been waiting for it for a few months now. And we are extremely happy with the result. It's gonna change gun rights in Hawaii and across the country for the better for everybody," Andrew Namiki Roberts of Hawaii Firearms Coalition told KITV.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO