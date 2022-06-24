Teen seriously injured in Parke Co. ATV crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are being asked to avoid Wabash Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief with the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an electrical fire at Candlewood Suites at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hotel...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit regarding overcrowding at the Vigo County Jail have raised concerns that the new facility could suffer from the same issues. The court recently toured the new building which is located just behind Haute City Center. According to court documents,...
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission held a community forum to get community opinion on how the county can rebrand itself on Monday. County leaders said that they want to improve public perception and the image of the county to retain and bring new people...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 20 local artists had a chance to showcase their work in downtown Terre Haute during the first Sixth Street Arts Festival on Saturday. One of the artists was Emily Bennett, who also helped organize the festival. She said the festival is a new iteration of an old event that would happen several years back.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– “The Text,” a film written, filmed and produced in the Wabash Valley, made its debut on Saturday at Hartfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The cast and crew celebrated the occasion by taking photos at their billboards around downtown...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana General Assembly will meet in a special session next week and Governor Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to discuss abortion. It comes after the US Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Members of the Indiana Democratic Party traveled...
