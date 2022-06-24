ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota recalls thousands of cars because the wheel could come off

By Colin Martin
Toyota issued a recall for nearly 2,700 of its new electric bZ4X SUVs because of an issue that could cause the wheel of the vehicle to fall off entirely, according to CBS News .

"After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel of the subject vehicles can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle," a Toyota spokesperson said in an email to CNBC .

"If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," the spokesperson added.

The electric bZ4X SUV recently hit the market in Japan last month, and the recall applies to about 260 of the vehicles that have been delivered to customers in the United States, according to CNN Business .

About 2,200 of the bZ4X SUVs were scheduled to be sent to Europe, while another 112 were staying in Japan, and another 60 for other countries in Asia, CBS News noted.

Toyota said that people should not drive the electric SUV for the time being. They have yet to figure out a way to fix the issue, but promised owners a temporary vehicle after their bZ4X SUV was returned to the dealership.

"Until a remedy has been figured out, Toyota dealers will pick up customers' BZ4Xs and bring them to the dealership and provide free loaner vehicles in the meantime, Toyota said," per CNN Business.

Toyota president Akio Toyoda said in December 2021 that the company is aiming to "to roll out 30 BEV models by 2030," per CNBC. The company plans to invest about $17.6 billion into "battery research and development" so they can achieve their goal of selling 3.5 million electric vehicles by 2030.

