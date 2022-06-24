How to keep your beach umbrella from flying away

As warm weather approaches, so do more adventures with your dog. And if that includes trips to the beach or your nearby swimming hole, then you may want to look into getting your furry friend a life jacket to assist them in the water. While some dogs are strong swimmers from the get-go, others might not have the easiest time swimming on their own and could use some extra help. Here’s where a dog life jacket comes in handy! When looking for a life jacket for your dog, you’ll want to make sure to stick with something durable, brightly colored with reflective pieces so your dog is visible in the water, a top handle you can grab if your pet needs assistance, and with enough flotation material to keep them safe.

PETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO