Recap: Games based on popular entertainment franchises (and vice versa) are usually a recipe for disaster, but The Simpsons: Hit & Run was a rare exception. This 2003 action-adventure title from Radical Entertainment for the PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox (and later, the PC) proved popular with gamers and critics alike, and is often considered one of the best Simpsons tie-in games ever made. It also looks to be an ideal candidate for a fan-made remake.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO