ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What happens now to Georgia’s 2019 anti-abortion law?

By Ross Williams
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOxIM_0gLLAY2B00

A three-judge panel decided last fall to hold off on ruling on Georgia's 2019 anti-abortion law until the Supreme Court weighed in on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, which it did Friday. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr quickly asked the court Friday to let the state's law take effect. Screenshot from a federal court livestream (2021 file photo)

This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022.

The Supreme Court’s decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade began a major shift in Georgians’ future access to abortion, but how exactly that shift will play out remains to be seen.

Abortion remains legal in Georgia up until 20 weeks into a pregnancy, but that is likely to change.

The Legislature in 2019 passed a bill banning the vast majority of abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.

That law has never taken effect, however. In 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that the bill was unconstitutional and blocked it from going into effect following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Georgia representing SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and other providers.

The state appealed the ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which paused its proceedings pending the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs.

Following the decision, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr quickly filed notice Friday afternoon asking the court to let the law take effect.

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn,” Carr said in a statement. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.

But instead, the court directed the parties in the case to file more written briefs addressing the effect the Supreme Court’s decision would have on the state’s appeal within the 21 days.

“Despite Attorney General Carr’s race to the courthouse, abortion is safe and legal in Georgia for the near future. The ACLU of Georgia will continue to defend the rights of Georgia’s women from forced pregnancy,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, which is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement Friday evening.

There is little getting in the way of the court putting the law into effect immediately, New Georgia Project director of legal affairs Tangi Bush said Friday afternoon.

“Considering that the oral arguments on SisterSong v. Kemp were heard in September 2021, there’s nothing to state that there has not been an opinion written up already,” she said. “It simply needs to be filed. There’s nothing necessarily additionally that has to happen prior to the 11th Circuit making a decision on that because they’ve already heard the arguments, reviewed the briefs, et cetera.”

But just because it could come quickly does not mean it will, she added.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll be immediately. It does not necessarily mean it will be tomorrow, doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll be a month from now. But there’s nothing to stop them at this point because all they did was put a stay on the case and a permanent injunction on HB 481.”

Once the court acts, abortion providers would need to comply with the law immediately.

“The moment that they enter an order on that case, if it does, in fact, remove the injunction, an order is effective the moment that it’s filed, so it’d be an instantaneous effect on activity in Georgia,” Bush said.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said that’s what he’s hoping for, calling Friday’s Supreme Court decision “a historic victory for life” in a statement.

“I look forward to its impact on the legal proceedings surrounding Georgia’s LIFE Act, and hope our law will be fully implemented and ultimately protect countless unborn lives here in the Peach state,” Kemp said in a statement. “Working closely with the General Assembly, we have made significant strides to stand for life at all ages — from adoption and foster care reform, to combatting human trafficking and passing the heartbeat bill — and we will continue that important work in the days and months to come.”

Kemp’s opponent in this year’s election, Democrat Stacey Abrams, predicted the change will come in a matter of weeks.

“If you are a woman in Georgia, you should be terrified right now,” Abrams said in a Friday call with reporters. “In this state, the law of the land soon will be — and I think it’s going to take a matter of weeks for the Supreme Court decision to be entered, for Dobbs to be entered, and for the 11th Circuit to vacate their hold on Kemp’s forced pregnancy law, but what will happen is that women in this state will not have access to the type of reproductive care that they need.”

“I think the law is vague. I think it is wrongheaded. I think it is mean spirited. And I think unfortunately, the current composition of the court strongly suggests that it will be the law of the land in a matter of weeks,” she added.

Georgia Recorder Deputy Editor Jill Nolin contributed to this report.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post What happens now to Georgia’s 2019 anti-abortion law? appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Democrats now set sights on decisive November statewide races

State Rep. Bee Nguyen became the Democratic Party’s nominee Tuesday for Georgia’s elections chief, pitting her against incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Nov. 8 general election. Nguyen skated to victory over former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler‌ in Tuesday’s runoff by a three-to-one margin, according to unofficial election results. Also Tuesday, Democratic […] The post Georgia Democrats now set sights on decisive November statewide races appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s high-dollar election campaigns now waged in your social media feeds

If it seems like Stacey Abrams or Herschel Walker have been popping up on your social media timeline more than usual, it’s not your imagination. Over 7,000 groups ranging from political parties to environmentalists and anti-union coalitions spent money to beam Facebook ads to Georgians’ screens last month during the buildup to the May 24 […] The post Georgia’s high-dollar election campaigns now waged in your social media feeds appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia GOP congressional hopefuls debate abortion, gun rights ahead of runoff

Georgia Republicans competing in congressional primary runoffs doubled down on restricting access to abortion and protecting existing gun laws in the wake of mass shootings at a New York grocery store and Texas elementary school that have reignited the national debate on gun violence. But a new voting issue has also emerged in the two […] The post Georgia GOP congressional hopefuls debate abortion, gun rights ahead of runoff appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia officials, groups mobilize for abortion rights fight

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade quickly reverberated throughout Georgia and beyond as the reaction ranged from ‌outrage and frustration among abortion rights supporters to jubilation from anti-abortion activists.  With the landmark ruling throwing out a constitutional right to an abortion, regulating access to the procedure will now be left […] The post Georgia officials, groups mobilize for abortion rights fight appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Shootings hot topic in Columbus during state’s school safety conference

COLUMBUS – The 2022 Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference started like a normal work conference with handshakes and backslaps as more than 700 law enforcement officers and others who work in school safety gathered in a Columbus ballroom. But the mood quickly turned somber when two large screens at the front of the […] The post Shootings hot topic in Columbus during state’s school safety conference appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COLUMBUS, GA
Georgia Recorder

End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children

This story was updated at 3:32 p.m. on June 1 to reflect that the Georgia Food Bank Association just announced in Georgia Trend that the organization is now known as Feeding Georgia. Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in […] The post End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#New Georgia#Politics State#The Supreme Court#Georgians#Legislature#The U S District Court#Dobbs
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia election board chair takes helm ahead of midterms

A newly rebuilt State Election Board is positioned to determine whether the state takes over Fulton County election operations, oversee Georgia’s pivotal midterms, and investigate election security challenges. The‌ ‌new chair of the state board ‌is‌ retired U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia Judge William Duffey Jr., who was appointed Friday by Republican Gov. Brian […] The post New Georgia election board chair takes helm ahead of midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Responsible gun owners know it’s nuts to permit firearms that scare police

Last week an untrained 18-year-old kid, armed with an AR-15 and multiple high-capacity magazines, intimidated an entire police force into doing nothing while he slaughtered their town’s helpless schoolchildren. For more than an hour, while kids frantically texted and called 911 begging to be rescued, the “good guys” did nothing. They did nothing because they […] The post Bookman: Responsible gun owners know it’s nuts to permit firearms that scare police appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Georgia Recorder

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

UPDATED: U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24.  WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right. The decision by five of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of […] The post UPDATED: U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
ACLU
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed

President Donald Trump sought to use the U.S. Justice Department to create the illusion of a legitimate investigation into the validity of the 2020 election results, the Jan. 6 committee and former Justice Department leaders said Thursday in the panel’s fifth hearing this month. In the weeks between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, […] The post ‘Just say the election was corrupt’: Trump pressure on Justice Department detailed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee have unveiled a gun control legislative package that they plan to mark up Thursday morning. The package, named the Protecting Our Kids Act, is made up of eight bills related to gun control, all first introduced in 2021 by Democratic lawmakers. Only one had any Republican co-sponsors, […] The post What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing

The opening U.S. House hearing in a series on the Jan. 6 attack included some eye-opening new details about the events of the day and the broader plot to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The nine-member investigative committee put former President Donald Trump at the center of the plot, while accusing leaders of two […] The post 5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
700
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy