ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

High gas prices, Yellowstone flood could contribute to decline in campers this summer, state park official says

By By David Beasley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otQY3_0gLL1xcI00

(The Center Square) – Rising gas prices on top of the historic Yellowstone flood could contribute to a slight drop in tourism this year, a Wyoming State Parks official is warning.

Last year, state park attendance in Wyoming was down about 4% from 2020, Wyoming State Parks spokesman Gary Schoene told The Center Square. He predicts that state park attendance may be down 4-5% again this year.

Wyoming's average gallon of regular gas is $4.85 as of Friday, data from AAA shows. That's up from $3.18 this time last year.

Even as gas prices topped $5 per gallon in some counties like Teton and Park, some tourism-reliant businesses in Cody told the Cowboy State Daily that reservations are surpassing numbers from last year.

According to Schoene, two state parks, Curt Gowdy and Buffalo Bill, are booked up at 97% for most of the summer, while others are in the 90% range.

Even so, the price of gasoline is likely discouraging some people from camping, he said.

"2020 was unique in that we were about the only thing opened," Schoene said. "Plus being an outdoor venue, we were the perfect place to social distance. It was kind of a perfect storm for us."

Another problem the state's tourism industry is facing is the fallout from flooding at the biggest attraction in the state, Yellowstone National Park. State parks attract visitors who stop off on their way to or from Yellowstone.

Last week, historic flooding forced the park to temporarily close as thousands of visitors had to evacuate. Gov. Mark Gordon encouraged travelers displaced by the closures to stay in state parks.

The southern park of the park was reopened on Wednesday.

"With the Yellowstone situation, we're finding that people who had reservations for Yellowstone who were also going to camp at a Wyoming state park on their way to Yellowstone, are now just canceling their reservations for everything," Schoene said.

Some state parks attract out-of-state visitors in their own right, unrelated to Yellowstone. Curt Gowdy State Park, known for its mountain biking trails, attracts visitors from other states including Colorado and Nebraska in addition to Wyoming, Schoene said.

But the huge size of Western states makes driving even more expensive, even within Wyoming, Schoene noted.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, WY
State
Colorado State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Gowdy
Person
Buffalo Bill
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy