Executive chef Srijith Gopinathan, who earned two Michelin stars for his California-Indian cuisine at San Francisco’s Campton Place is leaving the restaurant after 15 years. “It’s extremely bittersweet for me,” Gopinathan says. “By virtue of being in one place for almost 15 years — in this era, nobody stays very long — that itself makes me feel like I am part of Campton Place, it’s very hard for me to detach myself from there. But that’s life: All great things come to an end, to start another great thing.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO