Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons top NFL list of dead money against the salary cap

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVqfB_0gLKw3De00

Dead money against the salary cap is the NFL equivalent of still making payments on a totaled car. The thrill is gone, times have changed, but the agreement from more prosperous, optimistic times is still in place.

Unlike a totaled car, NFL teams can’t exactly default on the payments and just ignore calls from debt collectors. They still owe the money, and it counts against their current salary cap.

Here is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ dead money situation, including which player is collecting the most from the team’s dead money pool. Figures are according to Over the Cap.

1. Atlanta Falcons — $63,209,458

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3yiV_0gLKw3De00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest dead money: QB Matt Ryan, $40,525,000

2. Chicago Bears — $56,800,263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3nFN_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

3. Houston Texans — $52,712,957

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHbPv_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

4. Philadelphia Eagles — $52,034,804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGkhC_0gLKw3De00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

5. Seattle Seahawks — $46,018,057

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JgR8_0gLKw3De00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

6. New Orleans Saints — $33,362,318

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIPAq_0gLKw3De00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7. New York Giants — $32,530,225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y55gk_0gLKw3De00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

8. Pittsburgh Steelers — $30,863,174

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqCI1_0gLKw3De00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

9. Las Vegas Raiders — $29,533,795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUEGf_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

10. Green Bay Packers — $24,630,944

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyFWf_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

11. Carolina Panthers — $23,519,359

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xUyC_0gLKw3De00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

12. Jacksonville Jaguars — $23,096,998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Im9J6_0gLKw3De00
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

13. Dallas Cowboys — $22,713,133

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OnB9_0gLKw3De00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

14. Minnesota Vikings — $22,089,562

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzQJQ_0gLKw3De00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

15. Detroit Lions — $20,343,163

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjFg9_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxabf_0gLKw3De00
(Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

17. Cleveland Browns — $18,793,055

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHQOP_0gLKw3De00
Jeff Lange-USA TODAY NETWORK

18. Buffalo Bills — $16,661,286

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WCPL_0gLKw3De00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

19. Denver Broncos — $14,938,134

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQbdc_0gLKw3De00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

20. Tennessee Titans — $14,301,605

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBSNC_0gLKw3De00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

21. Los Angeles Rams — $13,522,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFcD1_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

22. Baltimore Ravens — $12,066,879

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAmUL_0gLKw3De00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

23. Arizona Cardinals — $10,333,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0DDj_0gLKw3De00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

24. Cincinnati Bengals — $9,609,245

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvAVc_0gLKw3De00
Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest dead money: CB Trae Waynes, $5,000,000

25. New England Patriots — $9,158,018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kX3EA_0gLKw3De00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

26. Miami Dolphins — $8,506,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnEYg_0gLKw3De00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

27. Kansas City Chiefs — $7,983,236

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjvpz_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/David Becker)

28. Indianapolis Colts — $7,043,767

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwMKB_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

29. San Francisco 49ers — $6,745,226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkHcw_0gLKw3De00
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Biggest dead money: C Weston Richburg, $3,453,651

30. Washington — $6,340,996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFN4X_0gLKw3De00
John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

31. Los Angeles Chargers — $3,661,390

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POgFo_0gLKw3De00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvBOo_0gLKw3De00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

SEATTLE, WA
