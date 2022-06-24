Atlanta Falcons top NFL list of dead money against the salary cap
Dead money against the salary cap is the NFL equivalent of still making payments on a totaled car. The thrill is gone, times have changed, but the agreement from more prosperous, optimistic times is still in place.
Unlike a totaled car, NFL teams can’t exactly default on the payments and just ignore calls from debt collectors. They still owe the money, and it counts against their current salary cap.
Here is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ dead money situation, including which player is collecting the most from the team’s dead money pool. Figures are according to Over the Cap.
1. Atlanta Falcons — $63,209,458
Biggest dead money: QB Matt Ryan, $40,525,000
2. Chicago Bears — $56,800,263
3. Houston Texans — $52,712,957
4. Philadelphia Eagles — $52,034,804
5. Seattle Seahawks — $46,018,057
6. New Orleans Saints — $33,362,318
7. New York Giants — $32,530,225
8. Pittsburgh Steelers — $30,863,174
9. Las Vegas Raiders — $29,533,795
10. Green Bay Packers — $24,630,944
11. Carolina Panthers — $23,519,359
12. Jacksonville Jaguars — $23,096,998
13. Dallas Cowboys — $22,713,133
14. Minnesota Vikings — $22,089,562
15. Detroit Lions — $20,343,163
17. Cleveland Browns — $18,793,055
18. Buffalo Bills — $16,661,286
19. Denver Broncos — $14,938,134
20. Tennessee Titans — $14,301,605
21. Los Angeles Rams — $13,522,999
22. Baltimore Ravens — $12,066,879
23. Arizona Cardinals — $10,333,521
24. Cincinnati Bengals — $9,609,245
Biggest dead money: CB Trae Waynes, $5,000,000
25. New England Patriots — $9,158,018
26. Miami Dolphins — $8,506,400
27. Kansas City Chiefs — $7,983,236
28. Indianapolis Colts — $7,043,767
29. San Francisco 49ers — $6,745,226
Biggest dead money: C Weston Richburg, $3,453,651
