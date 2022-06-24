Atlanta Falcons top NFL list of dead money against the salary cap

Dead money against the salary cap is the NFL equivalent of still making payments on a totaled car. The thrill is gone, times have changed, but the agreement from more prosperous, optimistic times is still in place.

Unlike a totaled car, NFL teams can’t exactly default on the payments and just ignore calls from debt collectors. They still owe the money, and it counts against their current salary cap.

Here is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ dead money situation, including which player is collecting the most from the team’s dead money pool. Figures are according to Over the Cap.

1. Atlanta Falcons — $63,209,458

Biggest dead money: QB Matt Ryan, $40,525,000

2. Chicago Bears — $56,800,263

3. Houston Texans — $52,712,957

4. Philadelphia Eagles — $52,034,804

5. Seattle Seahawks — $46,018,057

6. New Orleans Saints — $33,362,318

7. New York Giants — $32,530,225

8. Pittsburgh Steelers — $30,863,174

9. Las Vegas Raiders — $29,533,795

10. Green Bay Packers — $24,630,944

11. Carolina Panthers — $23,519,359

12. Jacksonville Jaguars — $23,096,998

13. Dallas Cowboys — $22,713,133

14. Minnesota Vikings — $22,089,562

15. Detroit Lions — $20,343,163

17. Cleveland Browns — $18,793,055

18. Buffalo Bills — $16,661,286

19. Denver Broncos — $14,938,134

20. Tennessee Titans — $14,301,605

21. Los Angeles Rams — $13,522,999

22. Baltimore Ravens — $12,066,879

23. Arizona Cardinals — $10,333,521

24. Cincinnati Bengals — $9,609,245

Biggest dead money: CB Trae Waynes, $5,000,000

25. New England Patriots — $9,158,018

26. Miami Dolphins — $8,506,400

27. Kansas City Chiefs — $7,983,236

28. Indianapolis Colts — $7,043,767

29. San Francisco 49ers — $6,745,226

Biggest dead money: C Weston Richburg, $3,453,651

30. Washington — $6,340,996

31. Los Angeles Chargers — $3,661,390

