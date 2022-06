In a sleepy corner of Bayview-Hunters Point, The City’s grand plans for India Basin Shoreline Park are beginning to take shape. Construction workers have nearly finished environmental remediation on the first phase of what will someday be a 64-acre waterfront park. Once complete, the $150 million-plus park will connect 1.7 miles of the Bay Trail, and include a boat launching pier, multiple fields and sports facilities, a nature playground, and plenty of water access — an increasingly important asset as San Francisco grows hotter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO