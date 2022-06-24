The Watchdog: Facing sky-high prices, readers share ideas how to shop for electricity

Readers of The Watchdog, hearing his ideas for electricity shopping, have plenty of their own. Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

For more than a decade, The Watchdog has taught thousands of Texans how to shop for cheap electricity from reliable companies that don’t trick consumers.

When deregulation kicked in at the turn of the century, there was a lot of confusion. That’s why I began distributing my version of how-to-shop instructions. Back then, I worked to convince others that TXU Energy, which before deregulation owned a monopoly, was no longer the be-all and end-all.

My training was always based on proper use of the state-sponsored shopping website, www.PowerToChoose.org. But I’m not the only one with ideas. After my latest how-to story was posted earlier this month, I heard from Texans who have strategies of their own. They are worth sharing, so with their permission, here are highlights.

Josh Gruber of Dallas: “The main problem is the proliferation of companies and the lack of ways to assess their honesty or reliability. In some ways, the PowerToChoose.org website makes it worse because it does not provide in-depth ways to compare the companies. In this regard, I found the Home Energy Club website to be a godsend. If a company is not listed there or not reviewed well, just forget it.

“Is there a monthly fee? What is the rate per kWh for different levels of energy usage? Are there any discounts or gimmicks? I found the process painful, complex, depressing and time-consuming.”

William Newbill of Plano: “There are no good deals on PowerToChoose.org. I have a new strategy: Find the best fixed rate with the lowest penalty for cancellation. I think the break-the-contract play is going to turn out to be the least expensive strategy. Variable rates are sky high, and a few months of that will exceed a $175 cancellation fee.”

Jayson Minsky of Dallas: “You might want to encourage people to look at five-year plans and hope to cancel when rates come back to normal in the future. I finally decided to not limit the term to 24 months and found that the four- and five-year rates were certainly more reasonable. I chose Amigo Energy for five years with a $175 cancellation fee. This is an 87% increase over my current plan but it could have been 200%.”

Elaine Ekmark of Dallas: “You go to TexasPowerGuide.com and put in your address. You fill in the monthly amount of kWh usage for a 12-month period. Then you tap the enter button and up pops a list of electric retail providers. You cannot see the name of the providers without paying a one-time fee of $9.95. That fee is good for six months.

“Always choose a fixed rate and get your renewal date sometime between January and April. Never in the summer. They also monitor your electrical usage, and if the algorithm finds a cheaper plan — even with getting out of the contract early — they will notify you so you can switch to that plan. You do have to send them an email and request the monitoring.”

Kathi Boor of Plano: “With the wild ride I knew we were going to have with electricity, I opted for a three-year contract through Texas Power Switch (a mass-buying group). The core rate of 6.7 cents a kWh grew to an actual rate of 10.9 cents kWh after the nasty hidden fees. There’s absolutely no risk. They put you in the pool, get a rate, and you are free not to take them up on it.”

Mark Kerins of Dallas: “I couldn’t believe what a headache it was to look through the various plans to find one that worked for me. Look at your bills from the past year to get a sense of how much electricity you actually use. A plan with a low kWh rate and higher fixed costs may end up being better if you use a lot of electricity. One with a higher kWh rate may actually be better for you if its fixed costs are lower and you don’t use a ton of electricity.”

Carl Langbein of Midlothian: “When shopping for a provider, get confirmation in writing, either via email or text, of what they have been quoted, with a copy of the actual contract, where possible, before signing a new agreement.”

Brian Cruse of Princeton: “Watchdog, why don’t you ever mention looking for electricity companies that offer monthly credits? Most people seem oblivious to the monthly credit. The strategy that I use is finding the company that offers the best monthly credit for the 1,000 to 2,000 kWh range. I currently get a $95 credit on every bill.”

Richard Bach of Garland: “One other thing to look at in plans is the base charge, which is typically $9.95 per month on many plans. This can be a killer for low-electricity users like me.”

Such a great variety of suggestions from members of my Watchdog Nation.

Remember, many people overpay for power in Texas because they don’t spend time shopping. This doesn’t have to be you. With electricity prices in Texas the highest they’ve ever been, The Watchdog hopes this helps.