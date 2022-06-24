ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Orlando Magic Got Their Guy and Still Completely Blew It

By Michael Lingard
 3 days ago
Photo: Arturo Holmes

There are so many subtleties involved in the NBA Draft that, even when you get what you want, you may still suffer consequences. Doug dives deep into the Orlando Magic making Duke’s Paolo Banchero the first overall pick and explains why, despite getting they player they wanted, they could have done so much better. It may sound confusing but take a listen and you will understand why Doug is right on target.

Doug Gottlieb: “The Orlando Magic got who they wanted, had the number one pick, got a player who is, I think, the most likely to be Rookie of the Year, and completely blew it! These two statements can be true.”

