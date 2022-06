Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall has revealed that he recently suffered a near-fatal health scare. Taking to Twitter, Bonsall shared that he is currently home recovering from a hospital stay after being admitted for "pulmonary embolisms." Bonsall stated that his "recovery could take a while," and he also thanked his fans for all the "prayers and love" they have shown him during the difficult time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO