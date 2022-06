Pittsburgh Technical College (PTC) officially installed Dr. Alicia B. Harvey-Smith as its fourth President/CEO on its 185-acre Oakdale campus on Friday, June 17. The installation marked a historic day at PTC, as Dr. Harvey-Smith became the first African American President in the college’s 75-year history, the first PTC President to ever be inaugurated and the first President to lead PTC as a non Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and non-profit. Dr. Harvey-Smith was first appointed to the position in July 2019, but due to events pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, her public installation came nearly three years into her transformational tenure.

