TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was exactly what so many hoped it would be. The right things were said. The right tone was hit. “I’m going to walk off that field at some point with the trophy,” Said new Florida State Head Baseball Coach Link Jarrett to the thunderous applause of Seminole fans in attendance at his introductory press conference. It was a message of hope and commitment, one of the destination just moments after laying out the journey.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO