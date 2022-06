Americans aren’t the only ones who love to watch shows that center around people searching for something valuable. Outback Opal Hunters is proof. Although the show is filmed in Australia, it has attracted a lot of viewers in the United States as well. The show debuted in 2018 and it’s managed to squeeze in eight seasons since then. Each season brings more excitement than the one prior, and the show has a way of keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. Even if you’re not someone who has an interest in opals, this is one show that might still be worth adding to your watch list. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Outback Opal Hunters.

