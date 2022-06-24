ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

See who celebrated the 2022 Top Workplaces winners!

By Sergio Ruiz, Contributor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winners of the 2022 St. Louis Post-Dispatch...

St. Louis has a new fully loaded French fry spot, Guys With The Fries

Guys With The Fries, opened last month in the Kingshighway West neighborhood located at 1330 Aubert Ave. “It’s just something the city needs, it’s our neighborhood,” said Owens. Owens says that it is imperative for Black entrepreneurs to invest in communities north of Delmar. The family-owned restaurant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BoardingArea

Lounge Review: Wingtips St. Louis (Priority Pass)

SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Assistance League of St. Louis names new president

The Assistance League of St. Louis has named Pam Bogosian as president for 2022-2023. Bogosian is a retired school teacher, having worked for 32 years as a elementary school teacher in the Parkway School District. Since joining the league 10 years ago, Bogosian has chaired its Operation School Bell, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in St. Louis

Check out modern homes in new communities around St. Louis. Welcome to the discussion. Watch now: Afro-Brazilian drum workshop held at Make Music Normal. Afro-Brazilian drum workshop was held at Make Music Normal on Saturdays. Instructors got people of all ages feeling the beat and moving their feet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

RFT's Art A'Fair Event Was a Celebration of the St. Louis Art Scene [PHOTOS]

The Riverfront Times' Art A'Fair event was a joyous celebration of the St. Louis Art Scene. Thrown in conjunction with the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District, the party stretched across multiple venues and offered live art in many forms including music, dancing, body art, live painting, DJs, drag, poetry and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes sale of 204-unit apartment property in St. Louis

Dominic Martinez and Parker Stewart, investment sales specialists in Northmarq’s St. Louis office, brokered the sale of Forest View Apartments, a 204-unit property in St. Louis. The property was built in 1963 and is located at 9400 Mary Glen Drive in St. Louis. Northmarq represented the seller and financed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Hamiltons mark 60th anniversary

ALTON – Dr. Robert and Charlene Hamilton marked their 60th anniversary on June 10. They were married June 10, 1962, in North Platte, Nebraska at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Daniel Schmidt.
ALTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: A tour through time — The history of Forest Park

June 24 marks the anniversary of the foundation of Forest Park, one of St. Louis' most loved attractions. Millions gather in the park each year to connect with friends, family and the St. Louis culture. Here are some of the park's most notable moments throughout its history. Production by Michael J. Collins.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area. Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

KMOV owners buy local low-power religious station

Gray Television, the Atlanta-based media company that bought KMOV (Channel 4) in December, has acquired another St. Louis station. Gray recently paid $1 million for KDTL (Channel 16), a low-power station that broadcasts mostly religious programming, according to filings last week with the Federal Communications Commission. The station (brand name:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

