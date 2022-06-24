ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three arrested after shots fired calls prompt PD response

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe officer and his partner stopped the vehicle and questioned the three men inside. During the course of the conversation, the officers allege they found three handguns inside the...

US News and World Report

Man Fatally Shot by Police After Domestic Disturbance Call

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police following a domestic disturbance in a North Little Rock home, authorities said Sunday. North Little Rock police say they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call with a weapon around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. At the home,...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS DFW

1 shot in road rage incident on I-35 W

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting during rush hour on I-35 W this evening.  At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, central division officers were dispatched to the intersection of I-35 W and East Jessamine Street in reference to a shooting. Police said that this began as a road rage incident near the intersection of Berry Street while both suspects were traveling south. Police said that a man was shot in his left arm, which caused him to swerve and hit an uninvolved third person's vehicle. That third person has minor injuries.The suspect's vehicle was recovered by police but the two occupants have yet to be found.The gunshot victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in good condition, according to MedStar.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Security guards allegedly shoot and kill woman at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating what events led security guards at Dallas' XTC Cabaret to shoot and kill a woman on Saturday morning. The club claims the guards felt endangered, but their version of events was disputed by users on social media. According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call from XTC Cabaret, located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim, Shalonda Lofton, 32, identified by Dallas police as Shalanda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.Lofton was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but she was later pronounced deceased.Police...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County couple arrested in meth trafficking operation

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation.  Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation.  Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.  Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Rowlett police need help identifying theft suspects

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say stole someone's wallet and went on a shopping spree. The suspects allegedly bought TVs, tools and spent $74 in gas. Police said they all seem to know each other as they were all seen at the cash register together.The first suspect is a Hispanic man, in his 40s with a buzzed hair cut. The second suspect is a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, with tattoos on both arms, her face and neck. The third suspect in a Hispanic woman possibly in her 60s with shoulder length blonde hair.If you do recognize anyone in these photos please contact Detective Kimberly Wepler-Sanchez at (972) 412-6271 or her email Kwepler@rowlett.com.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson arrest 6 in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24.City officials said on Friday evening, gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. A bullet struck an uninvolved 64-year-old woman driving nearby. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.Three other victims were injured as well.Police said they began arresting suspects beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday and as the investigation continued, more arrests were made.   None of the suspects were residents of Burleson, and police believe they have arrested all of the suspects involved.The names of the suspects and their charges will be provided by police after detectives meet with the district attorney this week.
BURLESON, TX

