All The Home Decor & Party Details You Need To Host The Perfect July 4th Celebration — Shop Now From Amazon

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKjqN_0gLKWdr900
The perfect party requires the perfect party-planning!

Believe it or not, the 4th of July is less than two weeks away, and before you know it you may find yourself frantically setting up for a fun celebration with friends and family.

The easiest way to feel prepared for your upcoming party is knowing you have the cutest on-theme home decorations and details for the celebration. Replacing your everyday kitchen wear with red, white and blue color palettes and star and stripe accents quickly transforms your home into a patriotic fiesta.

Want to host the best holiday weekend celebration? Impress your guests by shopping aesthetic July 4th party essentials directly through our site below from Amazon .

Tableware

Switch out your boring tablecloth for one with sprinkles of red, white and blue! Serve all of your delicious meals and treats in unique on-theme dishes and serving items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JklyG_0gLKWdr900
Amazon
DWCN's Independence Day Patriotic Rectangle Tablecloth retails for $29.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOu1l_0gLKWdr900
C&F Home's Uncle Sam Hat Stars and Stripes Salt & Pepper Shaker Set retails for $16.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuKze_0gLKWdr900
One Holiday Way 8.75-Inch Red, White, Blue Metal Patriotic Pitcher Vase is on sale retailing for $36.95 (regularly $39.95) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZUL6_0gLKWdr900
One Holiday Way's 5-Inch Red, White, Blue Ceramic Patriotic Dip Bowl w/ Star Spreader retails for $29.95 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273hQT_0gLKWdr900
SOCOSY's Star-shaped Multipurpose Ceramic Sauce Dish Seasoning Dishes retail for $11.99 at amazon.com .

Hanging Decorations

While hanging banners and wall decorations seems like the easy way out when it comes to party decorating, there are so many aesthetic options to choose from to spice things up a little. Some are so stylish you may end up leaving them hanging all year long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziyp9_0gLKWdr900
Labrostar's Patriotic Decorations 4th of July Decor retails for $19.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvAm3_0gLKWdr900
Amscan's Americana Welcome MDF Sign retails for $6.82 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyq7m_0gLKWdr900
Brightown's 4th of July Waterproof Outdoor String Light Decorations retail for $19.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Orwyg_0gLKWdr900
Whaline's 4Pcs 4th of July Tinsel Garland Patriotic Red Blue Tinsel Garland retails for $15.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5KyW_0gLKWdr900
Idyllic's July 4th Wreath retails for $45.99 at amazon.com .

Food & Drink Details

Something about blue frosting and patriotic sprinkles makes dessert taste better. Add the cutest accents to your meals to make your celebration even more memorable!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvmYo_0gLKWdr900
CLWALP's 24Pcs 4th of July Cupcake Toppers retail for $8.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RMFy_0gLKWdr900
YSSAI's Star Cocktail Picks retail for $9.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lhsug_0gLKWdr900
Cool Mom Sprinkles' Firecracker 4th Of July Cocktail Sugar For Glass Rims retail for $9.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8nPQ_0gLKWdr900
Beistle's U.S.A. Flag Food Picks retail for $5.23 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5IUZ_0gLKWdr900
DECOPAC's Patriotic Fusion Mix Candy Sprinkles retail for $22.39 at amazon.com .

10 Closet Essentials You Need In Order To Achieve Hailey Bieber Level Street Style — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Where city streets meet stunning style!Streetwear-inspired fashion has gained a tremendous amount of popularity in recent months. With over 3.7 billion views on TikTok, the #streetstyle paved the way for how influencers and celebrities across social media dress on a daily basis. Fashion icon Hailey Bieber holds the crown for this trend, absolutely slaying the streets in the most Vogue-worthy ensembles. ADD THE HOTTEST 4TH OF JULY FASHION 'FITS TO YOUR SHOPPING CART...
