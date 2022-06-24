All The Home Decor & Party Details You Need To Host The Perfect July 4th Celebration — Shop Now From Amazon

Unsplash

The perfect party requires the perfect party-planning!

Believe it or not, the 4th of July is less than two weeks away, and before you know it you may find yourself frantically setting up for a fun celebration with friends and family.

The easiest way to feel prepared for your upcoming party is knowing you have the cutest on-theme home decorations and details for the celebration. Replacing your everyday kitchen wear with red, white and blue color palettes and star and stripe accents quickly transforms your home into a patriotic fiesta.

Want to host the best holiday weekend celebration? Impress your guests by shopping aesthetic July 4th party essentials directly through our site below from Amazon .

Tableware

Switch out your boring tablecloth for one with sprinkles of red, white and blue! Serve all of your delicious meals and treats in unique on-theme dishes and serving items.

DWCN's Independence Day Patriotic Rectangle Tablecloth retails for $29.99 at amazon.com .

C&F Home's Uncle Sam Hat Stars and Stripes Salt & Pepper Shaker Set retails for $16.99 at amazon.com .

One Holiday Way 8.75-Inch Red, White, Blue Metal Patriotic Pitcher Vase is on sale retailing for $36.95 (regularly $39.95) at amazon.com .

One Holiday Way's 5-Inch Red, White, Blue Ceramic Patriotic Dip Bowl w/ Star Spreader retails for $29.95 at amazon.com .

SOCOSY's Star-shaped Multipurpose Ceramic Sauce Dish Seasoning Dishes retail for $11.99 at amazon.com .

Hanging Decorations

While hanging banners and wall decorations seems like the easy way out when it comes to party decorating, there are so many aesthetic options to choose from to spice things up a little. Some are so stylish you may end up leaving them hanging all year long!

Labrostar's Patriotic Decorations 4th of July Decor retails for $19.99 at amazon.com .

Amscan's Americana Welcome MDF Sign retails for $6.82 at amazon.com .

Brightown's 4th of July Waterproof Outdoor String Light Decorations retail for $19.99 at amazon.com .

Whaline's 4Pcs 4th of July Tinsel Garland Patriotic Red Blue Tinsel Garland retails for $15.99 at amazon.com .

Idyllic's July 4th Wreath retails for $45.99 at amazon.com .

Food & Drink Details

Something about blue frosting and patriotic sprinkles makes dessert taste better. Add the cutest accents to your meals to make your celebration even more memorable!

CLWALP's 24Pcs 4th of July Cupcake Toppers retail for $8.99 at amazon.com .

YSSAI's Star Cocktail Picks retail for $9.99 at amazon.com .

Cool Mom Sprinkles' Firecracker 4th Of July Cocktail Sugar For Glass Rims retail for $9.99 at amazon.com .

Beistle's U.S.A. Flag Food Picks retail for $5.23 at amazon.com .

DECOPAC's Patriotic Fusion Mix Candy Sprinkles retail for $22.39 at amazon.com .