Is This Ultra-Affordable Wide-Aperture Lens Any Good?

Here comes the shock: you can get extremely sharp photos with cheap gear. Let’s have a look at what sharpness is and how we can improve it. We all want to get sharp photographs. But what is sharpness, actually? Let’s forget about all the compositional methods and light for a moment. Let’s have a look at the image below, which is just a quick snapshot of a fly. The left image is sharp, the right one is blurry. But what is the difference? Moving the slider to the right will show you the original size of the image. Moving it to the left instead will show you what happens when we zoom in very close with Photoshop. Interesting are the edges of the fly, the wings and the feet, in this case. While the pixels in the sharp version have more contrast with each other, the pixels of the blurry version seem to have got inherit information from their neighbor pixels, which leads to an unsharp appearance.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO