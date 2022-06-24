ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This Ultra-Affordable Wide-Aperture Lens Any Good?

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article50mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are both versatile and popular, but such lenses can be quite expensive. That is why at $218, the TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95 is a super intriguing option. Does it hold up in usage, though? This great video review takes a...

Fstoppers

A Review of the Ultra-Affordable Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens

Tamron makes some fantastically affordable yet high-quality lenses, but perhaps no lens in their lineup offers more bang for the buck than the 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2, which comes in at just $199. Despite that exceedingly modest price, the 35mm f/2.8 is a particularly versatile lens, and this great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Getting Razor-Sharp Photos With Any Lens

Here comes the shock: you can get extremely sharp photos with cheap gear. Let’s have a look at what sharpness is and how we can improve it. We all want to get sharp photographs. But what is sharpness, actually? Let’s forget about all the compositional methods and light for a moment. Let’s have a look at the image below, which is just a quick snapshot of a fly. The left image is sharp, the right one is blurry. But what is the difference? Moving the slider to the right will show you the original size of the image. Moving it to the left instead will show you what happens when we zoom in very close with Photoshop. Interesting are the edges of the fly, the wings and the feet, in this case. While the pixels in the sharp version have more contrast with each other, the pixels of the blurry version seem to have got inherit information from their neighbor pixels, which leads to an unsharp appearance.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

5 Common Mistakes Beginner Photographers Make

Being new to photography can be a bit daunting, as you have to build a variety of technical and creative skills simultaneously in order to create competent and compelling images. This helpful video tutorial discusses five common mistakes new photographers make and what you can do to fix them or avoid them altogether in the first place.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Color Psychology Concepts All Photographers Should Know

Color psychology is one of the most important theories to understand as a photographer. But why is it such a powerful tool for influencing perception?. It will come as no surprise to learn how much color shapes our lives. The great thing for us photographers is that we can take advantage of color to make more powerful work. By knowing the meaning of particular colors and using them in the right combinations, we can make sure the decisions we make are complementing rather than detracting from our objectives. This week, psychology expert and author Nick Kolenda is back once again with another insightful video to help us master all things color.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Edit a Landscape Image in Lightroom

Lightroom is more powerful than ever before, and it is entirely possible to edit a landscape photo from start to finish without having to switch over to Photoshop. If you would like to learn how to do so and pick up some useful tips along the way, check out this great video tutorial that will show you one such edit done entirely within Lightroom.
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

Why You Should Buy Two of That Camera You're Looking At

Sometimes, two is better than one when it comes to gear purchases. Every now and then, I feel the need to state the obvious. It’s not that I am repetitious by nature. But it is usually the result of a seemingly innocuous moment in my day leading to a profound, albeit logical, realization. Today’s realization? It can be darn good to have your backup camera be the same as your primary camera.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Why and How Back-button Autofocus Can Improve Your Photography

The default behavior of pretty much every camera is to activate autofocus through a half-press of the shutter button. This works perfectly well for most scenarios, but you can often improve your experience and hit rate by using a different method: back-button autofocus. This helpful video will show you why it is so useful and how to take advantage of it.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

A Beginner's Guide to Depth of Field

Depth of field is one of the most fundamental and powerful tools a photographer has at their disposal, and as such, mastering it is crucial to taking full technical and creative control of your images. If you are new to photography and wondering about how depth of field works, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Getting back on the horse

After having a hip replacement 8 weeks ago I wanted to get back on a mountain hike to help prove the recovery and build back muscle content I'd lost. These are some views taken from am outcrop on Mount Mansfield in Vermont. I love the way the atmosphere creates layers, and tried to keep these pretty minimal.
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

That time of the year again...

A little less experimental then other's works, but I wanted to try some telephoto (punched-in) firework shots this year. This past Saturday came a great opportunity as my local town was putting on their show. I know, it's not even July yet... but discussion is for another set of forums! 🙃
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

5 Questions To Ask on a Discovery Call

You’ve received an enquiry from a potential new client and you’re looking forward to booking them in. Here are five questions to ask on your discovery call to make sure you understand what the client needs and that you can quote for the job accurately. It can feel...
JOBS

