ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day mixed | Monday, June 27, 2022

U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Monday mixed. July corn was down 6 cents with December corn down 21 cents. July soybean futures were 19 ¾ cents higher with November beans up 8 ½ cents. July Chicago wheat closed down 19 ¾ cents, July Kansas City wheat closed down 19 ¾ cents and July Minneapolis wheat closed down 29 ¼ cents.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago corn falls as weather prospects improve

BEIJING/PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday, weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions. Wheat and soybeans rose after strong losses the previous week. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.9% to $7.43-1/2 a bushel. Chicago wheat...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

'Off the charts' chemical shortages hit U.S. farms

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers have cut back on using common weedkillers, hunted for substitutes to popular fungicides, and changed planting plans over persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten to trim harvests. Spraying smaller volumes of herbicides and turning to less-effective fungicides increase the risk for weeds...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Drought potential looms Into July across Corn Belt

The final full week of June 2022, week-ending June 25, was a hot and dry one across the United States Corn Belt. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the fifth hottest and first driest final full week of June in 30+ years. The hot and dry weather led to an expansion of dry to drought conditions in the Corn Belt.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Winter Wheat#Agriculture Department#Chicago Board Of Trade#Cbot#Commodity Weather Group
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest price since February; corn down, soy up

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to their lowest price since February on Monday, pressured by the expanding harvest of winter wheat in the northern hemisphere and a lack of demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures also fell, led by deferred contracts representing the 2022...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures fall on demand worries; cattle rise

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures fell on Monday, as worries about the U.S. economy and a seasonal slowdown in meat demand signalled declining pork demand, traders said. CME most-active August lean hog futures settled down 1.900 cents at 104.875 cents per pound. Front-month July hogs...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices down with approaching harvest pressure

June 27 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week due to good crop prospects and after a decline in Chicago and Paris prices, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $20 to $400 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said prices for Russian wheat for supply in July-August were assessed at $390-$400 per tonne compared to $403-$410 a week ago. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 220,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The weather conditions were favourable for the new crop last week with healthy rains in the most producing regions, Sovecon said. However, part of Russia's south, its breadbasket, could see more rains this week, which is not welcome at this stage as it could potentially worsen the quality of the new wheat crop, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,175 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($266.70) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,450 rbls/t -1,225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,825 rbls/t -7,850 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 36,600 rbls/t -1,600 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,600/t -$210 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,500/t -$70 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,006.40/t +$92 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 53.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 6-14 cents, soy up 6-10 cents wheat up 4-6 cents

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in wheat after most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract touched its lowest since Feb. 28 during the overnight trading. * Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat rose above the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded 6 cents higher at $9.42-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 4-1/2 cents to $10.02-3/4 a bushel while MGEX September spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $10.71-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 14 cents per bushel * Corn easing following weekend that saw cooler and wetter weather around the U.S. Midwest, good conditions for crop development. Outlook for more beneficial crop weather during the next two weeks adds pressure. * CBOT September corn was 13 cents lower at $6.69-3/4 per bushel, while the new-crop December corn contract dropped 14 cents to $6.60 a bushel. SOYBEANS - up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on technical buying after traders said market fell into oversold territory last week. * Position squaring expected ahead of closely watched U.S. government report due on Thursday that was forecast to show soybean acreage was lower than farmers had planned during the spring. * Both the CBOT July and November soybean contracts rose above the low end of their 20-day Bollinger ranges overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 10 cents at $16.20-3/4 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract gained 6-3/4 cents to $14.31 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt seeks to extract more flour from its wheat as battles soaring prices

(Adds details, background) June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, a government minister said on Sunday, as the world's largest wheat buyer wrestles with soaring prices. It was studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU rapeseed, sunseed prices seen falling as supply improves

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Prices for rapeseed and sunflower seed in the European Union are expected to fall in 2022/23 from high levels this season, curbed by bigger projected harvests and continuing imports from war-torn Ukraine, consultancy Strategie Grains said. Rapeseed futures on Euronext hit an all-time record this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Egypt to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian wheat - supply minister

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed, but is looking at ways to extract more flour from grain and even use potatoes in bread making as it tries to trim imports, the supply minister said on Sunday.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Moldova lifts wheat export ban as new crop approaches

CHISINAU, June 27 (Reuters) - Moldova has lifted its export ban for wheat and flour, its government said, amid pressure from the approaching new harvest and protests by farmers demanding a chance to move out the old crop to free up storage facilities. The former Soviet republic imposed the ban...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian dairy producers, especially small family farms, struggling to survive

Because much of the attention is focused on how Ukraine is going to export grain and oilseeds, less attention is being paid to other agricultural sectors like dairy. Yet, the consequences of the war on the Ukrainian dairy industry, which is the country’s second largest sector of agriculture after crops, are devastating.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 44% down so far in June -ministry

KYIV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 22 days of June fell by around 44% from a year earlier to 1.11 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volumes included 978,000 tonnes of corn, 104,000 tonnes of wheat and 24,000 tonnes of barley, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Scoular grain facility in Missouri gets an upgrade

Just in time for wheat harvest, Scoular has finished an upgrade to its grain handling facility in Adrian, Missouri, with the goal of tripling grain unloading speeds and expanding storage space. Compared to its initial construction, this upgrade triples grain unloading speed, quadruples upright storage space to 1.2 million bushels,...
ADRIAN, MO
Agriculture Online

Argentina's Bioceres says its GMO wheat gets key OK from U.S. FDA

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's Bioceres said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had positively concluded a review of its genetically modified (GMO) drought resistant HB4 wheat, which it called a "key step" to commercializing it in the country. The HB4 wheat still needs approval...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn rated at 67% good to excellent, down 3% from last week

The USDA released its 13th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of June 26, 4% of corn is silking compared with 4% for the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Malaysia urges palm oil mills to resume production despite price drop

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities on Tuesday called on palm oil millers to resume production and buy oil palm fruits from farmers, after a recent plunge in prices of the edible oil prompted some companies to halt processing. Unprofitable pricing meant mills in Malaysia, the world's second-largest...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Egypt contracted to buy 180k tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. Shipment will happen once the cargo “reaches the ports” in India, Moselhy added. (Reporting by Sarah El safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Heat wave and fires damaging Tunisia's grain harvest

TUNIS, June 27 (Reuters) - A heat wave and fires are badly damaging Tunisia's grain harvest, leadig the farmers union to forecast that output will fall well short of government hopes. Loss of grain production comes as the North African country struggles with food importation costs driven higher by the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy