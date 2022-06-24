GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in wheat after most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract touched its lowest since Feb. 28 during the overnight trading. * Benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat rose above the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat last traded 6 cents higher at $9.42-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 4-1/2 cents to $10.02-3/4 a bushel while MGEX September spring wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $10.71-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 14 cents per bushel * Corn easing following weekend that saw cooler and wetter weather around the U.S. Midwest, good conditions for crop development. Outlook for more beneficial crop weather during the next two weeks adds pressure. * CBOT September corn was 13 cents lower at $6.69-3/4 per bushel, while the new-crop December corn contract dropped 14 cents to $6.60 a bushel. SOYBEANS - up 6 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans firming on technical buying after traders said market fell into oversold territory last week. * Position squaring expected ahead of closely watched U.S. government report due on Thursday that was forecast to show soybean acreage was lower than farmers had planned during the spring. * Both the CBOT July and November soybean contracts rose above the low end of their 20-day Bollinger ranges overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 10 cents at $16.20-3/4 a bushel. The most-active November soybean contract gained 6-3/4 cents to $14.31 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO