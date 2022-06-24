ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From protests to celebrations: Hawaii’s residents react to Supreme Court ruling

By HNN Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reaction was swift from people on both sides of the abortion debate. Hawaii residents who support abortion rights called the Supreme Court decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade “outrageous” and “backwards.” More than 200 people turned out for a demonstration along Ala Moana Boulevard in front of...

hawaiipublicradio.org

Anti-abortion advocate on how the Roe v. Wade decision legally affects Hawaiʻi

The country is still processing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that granted the constitutional right to abortion for about 50 years. Reactions run the gamut from sorrow to fear to rage at a rally on Friday at the Prince Kūhiō Federal Building in Honolulu.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: House District 25 — Kim Coco Iwamoto

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Aug. 13 Primary Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Kim Coco Iwamoto, Democratic candidate for state House District 25, which includes Makiki,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

The debate on Roe v. Wade has led to deep person reflection

In wake of high court's decision, pro-choice advocates protest in front of federal building. Many felt compelled to protest the overturning of Roe V Wade -- because of their own experiences:. From protests to celebrations: Hawaii’s residents react to Supreme Court ruling. Updated: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa brings her fight for truth to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii senators and Filipino organizations honored Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa at the State Capitol on Monday. Ressa wasn’t celebrated widely in her native country when she won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for defending press freedom and fighting misinformation in the Philippines.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ige explains why he plans to veto bills on bail reform, renewable energy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige released a list of 30 measures Monday that he plans to veto, including a bail reform measure that all four county mayors and police departments have come out against. The bill would do away with cash bail for some non-violent offenses. Even the lawmaker...
the university of hawai'i system

UH statement on HB 2024

Governor Ige just released the list of bills he intends to veto, HB 2024 was not on that list. This means HB 2024, which would transfer stewardship and management of Maunakea from the University of Hawaiʻi to a new authority, will pass into law. The University of Hawaiʻi is committed to working collaboratively with the new authority, created by the legislation, to ensure a smooth transition of all stewardship responsibilities. An internal analysis is currently underway to determine how to best transfer UH’s complex long-term obligations to the new management entity including leases, easements, subleases, permits, etc. Some of this transition work was laid out in the university’s letter to the Chair of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (PDF) on May 30, 2022. The university will also provide information and support to transition the many stewardship programs currently caring for the natural and cultural resources and ensuring safe public access to the mauna, including the critically important work being performed by the Maunakea Rangers. Until the transition occurs, the university is committed to responsible stewardship of Maunakea.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kaua’i mayor challenged by 3 political newcomers in re-election bid

Your top local headlines for June 27, 2022. Finding Hawaii to mainland airfare under $500 roundtrip for this Holiday weekend. Airline ticket prices are outpacing inflation, but we still found some reasonable fares being offered. High surf advisory issued for south-facing shores. Updated: 13 hours ago. Surf of 7 to...
KHON2

How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is one of 16 states in the country protecting abortion rights, but experts said the law is not infallible and there is still much the state needs to do to provide equitable access to women. Hawaii’s State Constitution protects a woman’s right to have an abortion, but Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plan to decommission telescope on Mauna Kea moves forward

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final environmental assessment has been made toward decommissioning one of the telescopes on Mauna Kea. The assessment found that there would be no significant adverse impacts from removing the University of Hawaii’s Hoku Kea Observatory. The plan is to take down its two buildings and...
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Best Dog Parks in Honolulu

Located on the island of Oahu, Honolulu is the largest and most populated city in the state of Hawaii. Being a bustling tourist city, there are various things for you to do in the city. If you have a dog and are passing through the area, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the 6 best dog parks in Honolulu. For dogs in a city, it can be hard to access a large space where they can safely run off-leash. Dog parks are the best places for you to take your dog to have some off-leash fun and also meet new doggy friends.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native Hawaiian youth to host forum featuring Maui mayoral candidates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian youth are hosting a Maui Mayoral Candidate forum on Monday. The event will be held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. The following candidates are participating in the forum:. Cullan Bell. Kim Brown. Richard Bissen. Mike Molina. Kelly King. Jonah Lion.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents prepare for closure of popular local hub in Moanalua

Abortion in Hawaii is legal but getting access is a challenge say healthcare providers. Providers also say if so-called abortion travel grows, it could put a strain on limited resources in Hawaii. Sewage plant pumping untreated wastewater into ocean at rate of 25M gallons a day. Updated: 7 hours ago.
