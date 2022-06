(Spicer MN-) A woman is under arrest after police responded to a report of shots being fired in a home in Spicer Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 5:54 p.m. they were called to a home in the 200 Block of 5th Avenue where someone had reportedly fired gunshots. The home and nearby homes were evacuated, a perimeter was set up, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT Team tried to contact the suspect, a 60-year-old woman, via loudspeaker. She finally responded and exited the home but was not fully compliant and she was subdued using non--lethal ammunition. She is now in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting charges, and her name has not been released.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO