Murphy asks N.J. lawmakers to look into creating gun-free zones after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

FORT LEE, N.J. - The impact of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling making it easier to carry a firearm in public in New York is being felt in other states.

As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, in New Jersey, residents who want a permit to carry a handgun in public no longer need to show a "justifiable need" in the application process.

State leaders will now try and limit where guns can be carried.

Gov. Phil Murphy called the Supreme Court's ruling on firearm carry laws an outrage.

"A right to carry a concealed weapon is in actuality a recipe for tragedy," Murphy said.

In response, the governor used the power of the pen, signing an executive order directing state agencies to review current statues with hopes of creating gun-free areas. He's also asking the legislature to expand the list of so-called "sensitive places," where firearms are prohibited, including stadiums, arenas, amusement parks, bars and restaurants, public transit, hospitals, day cares and government buildings.

The governor also wants stipulations that firearms cannot be carried onto private property without permission from the property owner.

"That will protect homeowners and businesses who do not want firearms to proliferate in their homes and stores," Murphy said.

But state Republicans call the plan a knee-jerk reaction by Democrats.

"Obviously there will be some limitations and some controls. But I don't fear any law-abiding citizen that feels the need to protect themselves," said Assembly Republican leader John DiMaio.

Gun control advocates say legislators in Albany and Trenton have to be careful when rewriting laws so they can withstand lawsuits from the gun lobby.

"We don't know what the courts are going to allow as definitions for sensitive places," said Richard Aborn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York. "But I guarantee you you're going to see a flood of litigation, not just in New York, but across the country."

In New Jersey, a bundle of gun control bills are moving through the legislature. Murphy says those proposed laws will not be impacted by the Supreme Court ruling.

CBS2's Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

Comments / 25

The hammer
3d ago

Yo Brain surgeon how are you going to stop criminals with illegal guns from coming into gun free zones, I’ll wait for your response

Reply(1)
22
E-Man
3d ago

Talk about infringing on our constitutional rights. These democrats are really really trying to destroy our legal tax paying American citizens constitution. And no less they can’t even protect the law abiding tax paying American citizens from these thugs they are selling these illegal guns to.

Reply
14
Robert Tyson
3d ago

Let Murphy show us how gun free zones are safe. Let him give up his armed protection detail. Lead by example not by talk

Reply
13
 

