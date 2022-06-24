ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Kendell and Diana Fuller to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendell and Diana Grover Fuller of Rexburg, Idaho, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2. The celebration will be held at the Woodman Ballroom, 57 East Main Street in Rexburg (parking in back of building) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is being hosted by...

eastidahonews.com

GALLERY: Photos from the Idaho Falls Pride Celebration

IDAHO FALLS – The 10th annual Idaho Falls Pride celebration got underway at the Greenbelt Riverwalk Saturday morning. Hundreds descended on downtown Idaho Falls as the parade got underway at 10 a.m. A festival will continue until 3 p.m. RELATED | ‘We are really excited!’ Idaho Falls Pride is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho Renaissance fair returns

Knights, swords, and princesses surrounded the people of Rigby on Friday. The Renaissance fair returned to East Idaho this weekend. Live performers traveled across the country and through time to display their skills. The post East Idaho Renaissance fair returns appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Did I Win?: Rainsdon family shares writing success

In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas. These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

High Country Linen Service Announces New Ownership

For 91 years, High Country Linen Service has been owned and operated by local families. After 41 years at the helm, Mark Barron has sold the business to another local family who will continue that tradition. Joe Paulson, who has been the Director of Operations at High Country Linen Service since 2018, is now the majority shareholder and President of the company.
JACKSON, WY
saltlakemagazine.com

Daytripper: A Beer-Lover’s Weekend in Southeastern Idaho

I enjoyed a recent trip back “home” to St. Louis, where I remember the fact that STL’s brewing scene is among the best and deepest in the country. While new entries into the market have seemingly slowed in the COVID era (after a decade of non-stop growth) the town continues to make great, varied beer within the same market as the birthplace of Anheuser-Busch.
IDAHO STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Vallow-Daybell pretrial conference set for November

A pre-trial conference to discuss a potential plea deal for murder defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell is scheduled for the fall. According to court documents filed on Friday, the conference will be held at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 9, at the Fremont County Courthouse. Judge Steven Boyce will preside. The hearing will be...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Post Register

County library district leases space for Ammon and west Idaho Falls branches

The Bonneville County Library District has finalized leases for two upcoming library branches in Ammon and west Idaho Falls. The library district announced the branch locations on its Facebook page on Thursday. The Ammon branch will be in a 7,000-square-foot space in the Teton Spectrum building on 3015 South 25th East. The space was formerly occupied by Lane Bryant and is adjacent to Bed Bath and Beyond and Deseret Book.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
impressiveinteriordesign.com

7 Things To Know Before Buying A Home In Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls is a terrific city in the county seat of Bonneville County in the U.S. state of Idaho. The city marries excellent education, a low crime rate, exciting recreation, a family-friendly environment, and excellent public transportation. Idaho Falls is a diverse city along the Snake River banks. It has gorgeous scenery and a vibrant food scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Colter Bay closed for the season

MOOSE, Wyo. — Colter Bay Marina in Grand Teton National Park is looking very dry this summer. According to the park, Due to low water levels on Jackson Lake, the Colter Bay Marina and all associates activities and services will not be operating for the 2022 summer season,. The...
JACKSON, WY
98.3 The Snake

Rigby Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police are investigating whether alcohol may be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash near Ririe during the weekend. According to Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old man from Rigby on a Victory motorcycle was killed when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup at around 8:44 p.m. Sunday evening on State Highway 48. The Rigby man died at the scene while the 31-year-old man from Roberts driving the pickup did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. ISP said they had found evidence at the scene that alcohol could have played a part in the crash.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man sentenced for the murder of his adoptive father

IDAHO FALLS – A local man who murdered his adoptive father will serve at least 27 years in prison. Westley Jonathon Hightower, 19, was sentenced Friday to 27 years fixed and 40 years indeterminate, meaning Hightower could potentially serve 67 years behind bars. He will be eligible for parole in 2049.
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Don’t pick the blooms

MOOSE, Wyo. — As wildflowers reach full bloom across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Grand Teton National Park officials ask that visitors do not pick these blooms. “Like most things in Grand Teton, wildflowers are wild and an important park resource,” said the park. “Do not pick flowers in the park and step lightly when walking around them.”
TETON COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Crash Claims Motorcycle Rider

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on June 26, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. on State Highway 48 at 150 N., just north of Ririe in Jefferson County. The driver of a Ford F250 pickup was traveling east on highway 48 near the intersection of 150 N, while a rider on a 2013 Victory Motorcycle was traveling west. The two vehicles collided head-on while negotiating the curve.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Locals hold rally to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

IDAHO FALLS – A rally was held in Idaho Falls to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Friday, June 24, that officially overturned Roe. V. Wade. The rally began at the Bonneville County Courthouse where several speakers spoke to the crowd. The speakers included Miranda Marquit, a Democratic candidate for the Idaho House of Representatives, David Roth, a Democratic nominee to the U.S. Senate, David Adler, president of The Alturas Institute, and Wendy Norman, a Rigby first-grade teacher and a candidate for U.S. Congress.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

