ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

By Jeff Harkness
B102.7
B102.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

What does South Dakota abortion ban mean for miscarriages?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Abortion is now illegal in South Dakota but the wording of the 2005 trigger law leaves doctors and patients in a legal gray area when it comes to other abortion procedures such as miscarriages. It its entirety, the 2005 trigger law reads “prohibit the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
kelo.com

USDA signs agreement with South Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will administer the program and procure and deliver...
AGRICULTURE
B102.7

What is Thomas Edison’s Connection to South Dakota?

It's not too far-fetched to think that tucked away in the nearly 8,500 square miles of South Dakota's Black Hills there might be a surprise or two. This might be one of the biggest. Sitting on nearly nine acres just east of Mount Rushmore is the remnants of an old...
ECONOMY
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Infrastructure#Economy#U S News World Report#Elk Point
Mix 97-3

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

South Dakota to convene special session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota will be taking action in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In response to the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, Governor Kristi Noem and leaders in the South Dakota State Legislature jointly announced plans for a special session later this year to save lives and help mothers impacted by the decision.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Local residents react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest. They rallied in downtown Sioux Falls with signs and chants...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KFYR-TV

State officials look at meat market in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - State officials are meeting on Monday, June 27 to discuss how to improve North Dakota’s meat market. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and USDA Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Toress Small are meeting with producers in Jamestown to discuss the current industry and different options and efforts to expand and diversify the market.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Mix 97-3

No Driveway Hosing and Other Little Known Sioux Falls Laws

Did you know it's against city ordinances to clean your sidewalk, driveway, building, or vehicle with a water hose in Sioux Falls?. According to Sioux Falls Central, there are some Sioux Falls city ordinances that we probably don't know anything about. Like, no feeding ducks or geese in and around city bike trails and city parks. For some reason, Arrowhead Park and the Great Plains Zoo are excluded from the law.
The Associated Press

Removed South Dakota AG presses ethics case against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, in his first public comments since being removed from office last week, appeared before a state ethics board Monday to press for an investigation of fellow Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, the person he blames for his impeachment over his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy