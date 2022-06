The Rehoboth American Legion Post 302 would like to thank John Ferreira at J & J Materials, Ryan’s Asphalt, John DuVally Construction, Mike Berwick Electric and Lenny Mills of American Forms for their support and input into enhancing the safety of walking into the Sports Lounge & Bar by reducing the old 1843 constructed 10-inch risers to today’s standards of 7 ½ inch risers. The Adjutant of the American Legion Jake Kramer stated that “it almost feels like walking up a ramp verse climbing into the old building.”

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO