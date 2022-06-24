ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonely Ghost Drops New 'UN/DN' Nail Kits And Tee In Stellar Collab With Machine Gun Kelly's Nail Polish Brand

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Gen Z meets Millennial as Lonely Ghost teams up with Machine Gun Kelly . The viral streetwear brand co-founded by social media star and entrepreneur Indy Blue and Bronson Christensen , is starting summer with a bang as they launch the UN/DN collection alongside rapper turned rock star MGK and his high end nail polish brand: UN/DN LAQR .

Dropping June 23, the exclusive collection will feature a one-of-a-kind, purple crew-neck long sleeve t-shirtin Lonely Ghost’s signature eclectic, never-trying-too-hard aesthetic. The shirt leaves an open ended sentence about what the future is, which is something both brands are passionate about.

The collection will also include a set of six vibrant nail lacquers made by UN/DN LAQR , that range in color from a sheer, shimmering white to an opaque, electric blue and bright orange, as well as two detail brushes—so you can achieve whatever nail look suits your prerogative. These six nail lacquers are sure to pop in the summer sun. This ecstatic collection brings together two generations of cool kids.

While the collection with MGK is Lonely Ghost ’s first collaboration with a celebrity, the streetwear brand is no stranger to working with big brand names. This year alone, Lonely Ghost has worked alongside two, pretty sweet, brands: the gourmet ice cream brand, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams , and high-end chocolatier with a mission, Tony’s Chocolonely . Lonely Ghost’s most recent collaboration with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams took place in May 2022, which is recognized as National Mental Health Awareness Month. This collaboration included the creation of a limited-edition gray ice cream called ‘Sunshine’ that was described on the carton as tasting like “Sunshine on a cloudy day” and a gray hoodie with the phrase, “How’s the weather inside” on the front, to bring awareness to and spark a conversation about the stigma surrounding mental health. Then back in February 2022, Lonely Ghost and Tony’s Chocolonely were a match made in heaven when the two collabed for Lonely Ghost’s “Text Me If You Lonely” collection—which featured shirts boasting the same phrase, with the first 500 customers receiving a complimentary, full-sized Tony’s chocolate bar designed with exclusive packaging.

While, at first glance, these brands seem like unlikely pairs, Lonely Ghost is notoriously known for its passion of making the world a better, kinder place. So it’s no small coincidence that Lonely Ghost continues to team up with brands that have aligned missions, regardless of being in different industries. In fact, throughout the course of its lifetime, Lonely Ghost has been recognized for its brilliant collaborations—including an exciting new collection with UN/DN LAQR .

While Lonely Ghost boasts trendy streetwear that’s right up Gen Z’s aesthetic-loving alley, it was founded with a bigger purpose in mind: to show people that it’s okay to not be perfect, happy and ‘okay’ all the time. To remind people to lean into their own humanity, and give them permission to feel all the sad, imperfect and sometimes ugly emotions that live within all of us. This is why Lonely Ghost continues to strategically partner with brands and people that have the same guiding ethos. There’s no doubt that the upcoming Lonely Ghost x MGK UN/DN collab will be driven by a mission bigger than amazing designs and bright nail polish.

To learn more about Lonely Ghost and the UN/DN collaboration, visit https://lonelyghost.co/ .

