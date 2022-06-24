Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon vows to cover employees’ travel costs for abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade: ‘Many of you are deeply upset, and I stand with you’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO