ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon vows to cover employees’ travel costs for abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade: ‘Many of you are deeply upset, and I stand with you’

By Reed Alexander, Hayley Cuccinello
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, undoing nearly...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Jpmorgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Missouri AG, who authorized the state's Roe v. Wade 'trigger' ban on abortions, says DOJ had 'third world' response to protests against Supreme Court

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the DOJ's lack of response to the protests surrounding abortion rights is "third world." Protests erupted nationwide after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The DOJ "has no interest in condemning" the "night of rage" that followed, Schmitt said.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy