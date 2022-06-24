ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Shows to Watch for a "More Mature" Power Rangers

By Daniel Malloy
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower Rangers brings to mind a very specific image for most people: a group of teenagers with attitude in rainbow spandex fighting villains in rubber suits week-to-week while learning a lesson about why cheating is bad. However silly this set-up seems, it owes its existence to the Japanese film tradition of...

collider.com

Collider

7 TV Series Starring The Incomparable Jean Smart to Watch After ‘Hacks’

She’s won multiple awards for her lead role as veteran comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s acclaimed comedy-drama series, Hacks, with a commanding, no-nonsense but also heartfelt and nuanced performance. With Hacks being renewed for a third season, there’s more of Jean Smart and her biting humor and sincerity to look forward to. In the meantime, you can enjoy her versatility in previous dramatic and more fun voice-acting roles that may have slipped under the radar.
TV SERIES
Collider

What's New on Crunchyroll in July 2022

Summer's here and Crunchyroll is celebrating with a ton of new anime hitting the streamer in July 2022. From a new season of The Devil is a Part-Timer to The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, there's something for everyone on the premiere anime streaming service. And that's not even including the continued simulcasts of One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Digimon Ghost Game, and more. Check out the list below for a complete list of everything coming to Crunchyroll in July:
TV SERIES
Collider

Jack Quaid Calls ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Herogasm the Show’s “Best Episode”

Now that The Boys’ most hedonistic episode Herogasm is out the cast and crew are spilling the beans on shooting the particular episode. The episode is pulled right out of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book limited series by the same name. Though many plot points from the comic were left out to tailor the event for the ongoing series, Eric Kripke has been commended for his approach in adapting Herogasm.
TV SERIES
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 of the Best Horror Films to Watch if You’re Scared of Clowns

There are many common fears amongst adults and children alike that people may deem irrational – heights, spiders, the dark, etc. But there is one that continually pops up in horror movies, which never fails to send a shiver down an audience's spine, and that is clowns. Whether it's...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Book-Adapted Miniseries of the 2020s — So Far

Many people enjoy reading but don't have enough time to read all the books published each year. That's when movie adaptations come into play, saving readers time and allowing them to readily immerse themselves in the setting, albeit not all adaptations are perfect. A book can be converted into a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Persuasion': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

There is nothing more exciting than a classic book being adapted, and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion has a plethora of fans hyped and ready to stream. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. For anyone familiar with that period, this was the era of women having little rights, with their biggest achievement being to secure a wealthy and established husband. At the age of 27, Anne is more or less considered a spinster, with the weight of her being single a burden on her family's shoulders. But when fate brings Captain Wentworth - her previous love, and the man her family persuaded her not to marry - back into the picture, would you give love a second chance?
MOVIES
Collider

It's Time to Admit That Sid Did Nothing Wrong in 'Toy Story'

With the release of the Buzz Lightyear spin-off, Lightyear, it's a perfect time to reminisce on what made Toy Story such a beloved classic. With most animated movies utilizing computer-generated imagery, it's easy to forget that Pixar's Toy Story was the first to do it. CGI wasn't exactly a new idea in 1995, but Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer animation. Part of its success is due to its story concept. It was much easier for audiences to engage with CGI when it was being used to animate something outlandish, like talking toys. And because every great story needs a great villain, what greater antagonist could there be for a band of toys than Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten), a kid who plays with his toys way too rough? Here's the thing about Sid, though: he never actually did anything all that villainous.
MOVIES
Collider

All the Upcoming 'Game of Thrones Spinoffs' in Development at HBO (Other than 'House of the Dragon')

Game of Thrones ended its run about three years ago, and after a disaster of a finale one might think people would have stopped caring about it, but that may not be true for a lot of fans out there. The show was once hailed as the greatest TV show of the 21st century, before its fall from grace, and even if the final season was not up to your liking, HBO loved the gigantic tide of popularity and cash it looped in, and is looking further to milk their cash cow in the form of several spinoff shows, all stemming from the GOTVerse.
TV SERIES
Collider

Elvis Presley Channel Launches: Its Time to Get All Shook Up

If you’re fresh out of a theater screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and wish you could see and know more about the “king of rock ‘n roll”, well… now you definitely can. Starting today, the Elvis Presley Channel is going live in the U.S., and you can stream it for free all day long. As the name suggests, the Elvis Presley Channel is all about the iconic musician, and it features concerts, documentaries, specials, as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming related to Elvis.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

These Are Their Stories: Every 'Law & Order' Show Ranked According to IMDb

In the world of television, few shows are as beloved and iconic as Dick Wolf's Law & Order. Everyone has seen an episode, thanks to its constant syndication, and pretty much everyone knows the "Dun Dun" sound effect. How many other shows have had a scene transition sound effect enter the public consciousness?
TV SERIES
Collider

The 9 Saddest Episodes From Otherwise Hilarious TV Sitcoms

Sitcoms are great comfort shows. Many of the best ones have quirky, relatable characters, a formula that makes them easy to absorb, and hilarious dialogue and moments that make them very rewatchable. Rather than picking a new sitcom or maybe a comedy movie you haven't seen before, it can be easier to rely on a beloved sitcom to get some needed laughs.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3: Chace Crawford on Herogasm and Shooting With Billy Zane

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3.]From show creator Eric Kripke and based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon Studios original series The Boys never fails to shock and awe in its irreverent take on superheroes corrupted by celebrity. With very little to stand in his way and no regard for the powerless, an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) is pushing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) to go further than ever before in their attempts to stop him.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Elvis’ Dances to $30 Million Box Office Debut, Battles 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Top Spot

Warner Bros’ adult-skewing Elvis Presley biopic Elvis will battle holdover hit Top Gun: Maverick for the number one spot this weekend, with both films headed towards an estimated $30 million finish. Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis made $12.7 on its first Friday, including $3.5 million from Thursday previews.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Failed Maisie Lockwood

This summer's Jurassic World Dominion had a lot to live up to. Between concluding plot threads from the first two Jurassic World films to bringing back beloved returning characters from the original Jurassic Park in a fresh and exciting way, there was a lot of pressure riding on Colin Trevorrow's gigantic third act. Of course, audiences everywhere were pretty split on how well they thought Dominion met their expectations, though this author generally enjoyed the movie and would certainly go see it again (come on guys, there's dinosaurs!). Yet, above anyone else in the third Jurassic World, there is one character that the film seemed to fail when compared to the rest of our dinosaur-loving heroes: Maisie Lockwood.
MOVIES
Collider

'Lightyear' vs. Buzz in 'Toy Story': We Have Some Unanswered Questions

"In 1995, Andy got a toy. That toy is from his favorite movie. This is that movie." This announcement of self-importance proceeds the beginning of Pixar's latest film Lightyear, inviting a new understanding of the Toy Story universe and, in merely a few sentences, tearing it down. The slapdash world-building created here invites more confusion than might first appear. While the Toy Story films have always had their fair share of involved, often dark questions about the toys' sentience and impact on the world, Lightyear's existence as a movie within a series of other movies recontextualizes everything we know about the Buzz toy, Andy's relationship with him, and, oddly enough what it was like to grow up in Toy Story’s version of the '90s. In our current cinematic world of multiverses, this newly expanded TSU (Toy Story Universe) is definitely one of the strangest. Hang on to your Sox as we dive headfirst into the contradictory implications of those first few sentences on Buzz Lightyear lore.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Westworld' Season 4: Where to Stream the Science Fiction Thriller Series

It’s finally happening, or is it? Westworld, the mind-bending science fiction neo-western series that’s continuously made us question our reality, is finally back in full force. The hit HBO series is returning for a Season 4 after a two-year hiatus, and it promises to be a bloodbath between artificial intelligence and humankind as they both fight to take over the world.
TV SERIES

