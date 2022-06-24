ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY, 6/24-6/26

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn our first full weekend of Summer you can find a wide variety of live music, community events, markets, and other awesome entertainment options on our calendar. The weather is looking fabulous and with...

Fourth of July Fireworks Are Back on Kingston’s Waterfront!

Big news, Kingston! Everyone will be able to enjoy fireworks on Kingston’s unique waterfront once again, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar and O’Connor & Partners, along with Thomas J. Feeney Enterprises (Feeney Ship Yard). Fireworks on the Rondout Waterfront have been...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

“The King of Hopewell Pizza”: New Pizzeria Open in the Hudson Valley

They say when your ears are ringing, it means someone is talking about you. For me, it means someone is talking about a new pizzeria. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but before moving back to the area in 2021, I've been living in different places across the United States for the past decade. Every time I relocated, I would try, and inevitably fail, to find pizza that lived up to the kind I used to wolf down in my hometown. Was I a snob? No, I'm just a New Yorker with standards. That's why a recent Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community group caught my eye.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

A Favorite Hudson Valley Fireworks Show Returns After 2 Years Off

After being postponed for two years, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite firework displays is back. Thanks to the global pandemic, many communities haven't been able to celebrate Independence Day like they did a few years ago. Mass gatherings like parades and fireworks displays have been canceled since 2020, disappointing families who looked forward to the tradition of observing the Fourth of July with their community.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids

Summer is officially here, and that means the kids are home from school. What fun adventures do you have planned with the kids in your life? Days by the pool? Trips to the beach? That all sounds like fun, but when you get tired of hanging by the pool, there are some awesome places right here in the Hudson Valley that are both educational and fun.
HUDSON, NY
Kingston, NY
Savannah, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Another Bear Sighting in Fishkill and Wappingers Falls Area

While black bears do exist in many areas of the Hudson Valley, many residents would never expect to see one walking through their neighborhood. Black bears have always been a mainstay in rural areas of the Hudson Valley. Every once in a while you'll hear a crazy story about one of these massive creatures making their way into a more populated area of the region, but those incidents seem to be few and far between.
FISHKILL, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Hikers Furious! This Town Strands Families In the Woods?

Between the Capital Region, Adirondacks, and Catskills, there are so many amazing destinations for hikers to explore. But as summer heats up across Upstate, one relaxing trail an hour away from Albany has become a nightmare for many visitors. At this trail, vehicles are towed so regularly that a local...
HUNTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Big Mouth’ TikTok Star Raves About Poughkeepsie, NY Deli

The biggest mouth in the world is using it to give big love to one of the most popular Hudson Valley delis. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram lately you might come across Sam Ramsdell. She is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest mouth gape for a female in the world! The Connecticut native's mouth measures 2.56 tall and 4 inches wide according to Guinness record.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Children Actors Needed for Film in Kingston, NY this July

A tale of survival is how the professionals are describing "Lost in The Mountains of Main" a film shooting in Ulster County this July. It should come as no surprise, but there are a ton of projects filming across the Hudson Valley this summer. If you've been looking to scratch that acting itch the summer of 2022 is the perfect time to do it.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Casting Grandfathers for Hudson Valley Film, “Theater Camp”

How would you like to see your grandfather up on the big screen? Well, you may be able to help him get an awesome role in a movie that is filming in the area!. We have been letting the Hudson Valley know that there have been background acting opportunities for child actors and parents for the feature film Theater Camp, which has been filming in the Hudson Valley in towns and cities such as Newburgh, Warwick, and Goshen. Now, there is a special call seeking grandfathers. HBG Casting is looking to cast someone in the role of "Darla's Grandfather" for "June 28th." This is not just a background role this time, this is a featured role.
HUDSON, NY

