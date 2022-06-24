Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY, 6/24-6/26

How would you like to see your grandfather up on the big screen? Well, you may be able to help him get an awesome role in a movie that is filming in the area!. We have been letting the Hudson Valley know that there have been background acting opportunities for child actors and parents for the feature film Theater Camp, which has been filming in the Hudson Valley in towns and cities such as Newburgh, Warwick, and Goshen. Now, there is a special call seeking grandfathers. HBG Casting is looking to cast someone in the role of "Darla's Grandfather" for "June 28th." This is not just a background role this time, this is a featured role.

HUDSON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO