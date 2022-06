For years there was one car that you looked for when trying to hitch a ride in New York City. Yellow Cabs have been a great way for people to get around for decades. The number has taxi drivers has dropped significantly over the years due to ride share companies like Lyft and Uber. These companies may have different qualifications for drivers than cabbies. Cities have different requirements for cab drivers. An age requirement, driver's license, and clean driving history are pretty common for the job. There are roughly 13,000 medallions currently in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO