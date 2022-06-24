ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles Hosting Public Hearing For Hurricane Recovery

By Gina Cook
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be a public hearing in Lake Charles to give recovery information to residents in SWLA who've suffered damages from Hurricane Laura and Delta. Homeowners living in Cameron, Calcasieu, and Beauregard parishes should attend this meeting to receive vital information on how to receive assistance. For those...

KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles asks residents to report storm debris on roads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is asking residents to report problematic storm debris on roads from last night’s summer storm. Solid Waste Crews are currently clearing downed limbs and trees from streets and drainage crews are clearing catch basins. These crews will continue to monitor and clear areas throughout the city as additional rainfall is expected this week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Some residents without power Monday after storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents were still in the dark Monday afternoon, the day after severe storms rolled through the Lake Area. Residents on Tupelo Street in Lake Charles were left without power for much of the day, and one resident said he was looking forward to having the issue fixed immediately.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food giveaway in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food to families in need at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on Shattuck Street Thursday, June 30. The drive-thru event will be open on a first come, first served basis from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last. No paperwork or documentation is required, but those receiving assistance must provide household information such as the recipient’s name, number of household members and current monthly income.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2022. Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Amanda Ann James, 47, Port Barre: Instate detainer. Davonne Donell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; obstruction of justice; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man, 2 others killed in highway crash

Lafourche Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 308 Sunday morning. The crash claimed the lives of Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City. Gremillion was traveling north on Hwy 308 just south...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Horse killed in Allen Parish barn fire

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday. Three engines and eight volunteers with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the fire at 12:52 p.m., at which time the barn was already fully engulfed.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KWTX

Louisiana police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A seven-foot alligator visited the swimming area of Lake Arthur Park Saturday morning. Lake Arthur police were notified of the alligator sighting, and they asked that everyone leave the water until wildlife authorities could remove it. Wildlife officials arrived and hooked the alligator, but it...
Eunice News

Eunice News to be delivered by mail

The Eunice News will begin delivery by mail starting with the July 3 edition. Rising distribution costs are causing the change. If you live in the 70535 zip code you will receive your Thursday edition of The Eunice News by mail on Thursday and your Sunday edition on Saturday. Subscription rates will increase at your renewal date. New subscriptions rates will be $36.75 for a 3 month subscription, …
EUNICE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: Dino & Dragon Stroll

The Dino & Dragon Stroll stopped in Lake Charles over the weekend, giving local families the chance to explore and get in-person interactions with cinematic and life-size creatures. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
