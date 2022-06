I bet the Queen was deeply honored, what a great gesture.💖🐎🥰. What a lovely gift for her. Will cheer her up! 🥰. The monarch, 96, was presented with a rare Karabakh horse in Windsor Castle’s courtyard a day before surprising royal watchers with a visit to Paddington Station to inaugurate the Elizabeth Line. The horse was a gift from President Ilham Aliyev after his country was invited to perform at the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO